Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Norfolk Southern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norfolk Southern : to present at Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference 2021

05/20/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORFOLK, Va., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark R. George, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Cindy M. Sanborn will make a presentation at:

Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference 2021
Tuesday, May 25, 1 p.m. EDT
Virtual Conference
Webcast URL: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5787827424372889613

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

http://www.norfolksouthern.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-to-present-at-wolfe-global-transportation--industrials-conference-2021-301296534.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
05:42pNORFOLK SOUTHERN  : to present at Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conf..
PR
03:21pNORFOLK SOUTHERN  : announces $5 million contribution to the Hampton Roads commu..
PU
05/19North American Rail Traffic Rises 25.6% in Week Ended May 15
DJ
05/14NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/13NORFOLK SOUTHERN  : to present at Bank of America 2021 Transportation, Airlines,..
PU
05/13NORFOLK SOUTHERN  : annual meeting highlights digital transformation, sustainabi..
PR
05/12NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP  : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligat..
AQ
05/12North American Rail Traffic Rose 23.2% in Week Ended May 8
DJ
05/12NORFOLK SOUTHERN  : issues $500 million of green bonds to fund sustainable busin..
PU
05/06NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news