By Josh Beckerman

Norfolk Southern will convene a Vent and Burn Workgroup, an element of the its May settlement of the federal government's investigation into a February 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The company said that over the next six months, subject to final court approval of the settlement, Norfolk Southern will hold conversations with key safety stakeholders to determine criteria for workgroup participation.

"When a vent and burn procedure is being considered, the health and safety of surrounding communities and emergency responders is top priority," the company said.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department said in May that the settlement was valued at more than $310 million.

06-21-24 1351ET