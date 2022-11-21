Advanced search
    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
Delayed Nyse  -  21:03 21/11/2022 GMT
249.26 USD   +1.01%
Norfolk Southern Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Norfolk Southern to purchase assets of Cincinnati Southern Railway
RE
Two largest U.S. rail unions to report contract vote Monday
RE
Norfolk Southern to buy assets of Cincinnati Southern Railway

11/21/2022 | 09:37pm GMT
Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp said on Monday it would buy the assets of Cincinnati Southern Railway (CSR) for about $1.62 billion in cash.

CSR is currently owned by the City of Cincinnati and operated by the Cincinnati, New Orleans and Texas Pacific Railway Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Norfolk Southern Railway, under a lease agreement expiring in 2026.

"The Cincinnati Southern Railway is a critical artery linking the Midwest and the Southeast ...," Norfolk Southern's Chief Executive Alan Shaw said in a statement.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2024, provides Norfolk Southern with about 9,500 acres of land. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 673 M - 10 746 M
Net income 2022 3 267 M - 2 770 M
Net Debt 2022 14 019 M - 11 888 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 60 048 M 60 048 M 50 917 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
EV / Sales 2023 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 18 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Alan H. Shaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amy E. Miles Non-Executive Chairman
Fredric M. Ehlers Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Cynthia M. Sanborn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
