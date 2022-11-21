Norfolk Southern to buy assets of Cincinnati Southern Railway

Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Norfolk
Southern Corp said on Monday it would buy the assets of
Cincinnati Southern Railway (CSR) for about $1.62 billion in
cash.
CSR is currently owned by the City of Cincinnati and
operated by the Cincinnati, New Orleans and Texas Pacific
Railway Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Norfolk Southern
Railway, under a lease agreement expiring in 2026.
"The Cincinnati Southern Railway is a critical artery
linking the Midwest and the Southeast ...," Norfolk Southern's
Chief Executive Alan Shaw said in a statement.
The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of
2024, provides Norfolk Southern with about 9,500 acres of land.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)