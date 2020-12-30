Log in
Norfolk Southern : to hold fourth-quarter 2020 earnings conference call Jan. 27

12/30/2020 | 03:01pm EST
NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) will announce its fourth-quarter financial results during a conference call and live internet webcast at 8:45 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Quarterly earnings results will be released after 8 a.m. EST, and a press release will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com under the Investors section.

What:

Norfolk Southern Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. EST

How to participate:

Teleconference: 877-869-3847 (Dial in several minutes prior to call start.)

Live webcast: Go to www.norfolksouthern.com under the Investors section.

Presentations: Materials will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

Audio replay:

Audio replay: Following the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-660-6853 and access number 13714629 until Feb. 3, 2021. The replay also will be available as an MP3 downloadable podcast in the Investors section of the company's website.

For electronic notification of earnings events, subscribe to NSInvest, Norfolk Southern's email distribution list for news releases on earnings and issues pertaining to the financial performance of Norfolk Southern Corporation.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-to-hold-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-jan-27-301199470.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
