Norfolk Southern : to present at Credit Suisse Industrials Conference

11/24/2020 | 02:01pm EST
NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark R. George and Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw will make a presentation at:

Credit Suisse Industrials Conference 
Friday, Dec. 4, 10:10 a.m. EST
Virtual Conference
Webcast URL: https://kvgo.com/credit-suisse/norfolk-southern-corp-december-2020

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

http://www.norfolksouthern.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-to-present-at-credit-suisse-industrials-conference-301180006.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
