Norfolk Southern : to present at J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference

03/11/2022 | 01:00pm EST
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) President Alan H. Shaw and Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Ed Elkins will make a presentation at J.P. Morgan's 2022 Industrials Conference. Details on joining the presentation follow below.

What: J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference
When: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:30 a.m.ET
Where: Via Webcast - https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/industrials22/sessions/41119-norfolk-southern-corp/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

The presentation will be posted atwww.norfolksouthern.comin theInvestors section.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation(NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

Media Inquiries:
Media Relations, 404-420-4444 (media.relations@nscorp.com)

Investor Inquiries:
Meghan Achimasi, 470- 867-4807 (meghan.achimasi@nscorp.com)

###

Disclaimer

NS - Norfolk Southern Corporation published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 17:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
