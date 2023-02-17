Trending : Norfolk Southern Borrows $100 Million Under Receivables Facility

15:00 ET -- Norfolk Southern Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company said in a filing that it is borrowing $100 million under its $400 million receivables securitization facility to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility. Norfolk Southern has faced scrutiny from regulators, public officials and residents following the Feb. 3 Ohio derailment that caused a chemical fire. On Thursday morning, a Norfolk Southern train derailed west of Detroit. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

02-17-23 1516ET