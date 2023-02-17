Advanced search
    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59:37 2023-02-17 pm EST
228.12 USD   -0.83%
03:16pTrending : Norfolk Southern Borrows $100 Million Under Receivables Facility
DJ
03:09pClinic to open near Ohio derailment as health worries linger
AQ
02:32pWhite House defends response to toxic train derailment
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Norfolk Southern Borrows $100 Million Under Receivables Facility

02/17/2023 | 03:16pm EST
15:00 ET -- Norfolk Southern Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company said in a filing that it is borrowing $100 million under its $400 million receivables securitization facility to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility. Norfolk Southern has faced scrutiny from regulators, public officials and residents following the Feb. 3 Ohio derailment that caused a chemical fire. On Thursday morning, a Norfolk Southern train derailed west of Detroit. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1516ET

09:06aNorfolk Southern : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
09:03aNorfolk Southern Corp : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
08:03aNorfolk Southern Corporation - East Palestine community update on environmental monitor..
AQ
08:03aNorfolk Southern Corporation - Alan Shaw, We will not walk away, East Palestine
AQ
06:28aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
02/16EPA head tries to assure Ohioans after train spill
RE
02/16News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 632 M - -
Net income 2023 3 109 M - -
Net Debt 2023 15 052 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,7x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 52 394 M 52 394 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
EV / Sales 2024 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 19 300
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Norfolk Southern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 230,02 $
Average target price 250,64 $
Spread / Average Target 8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan H. Shaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amy E. Miles Non-Executive Chairman
Fredric M. Ehlers Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Paul B. Duncan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-3.30%52 394
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-1.91%122 693
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-1.75%78 553
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED4.49%72 981
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.13.29%12 210
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.14.46%9 640