14:17 -- Norfolk Southern is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Wall Street Journal reported the U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency said the railroad would pay over $310 million following a derailment which occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, in 2023. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

05-24-24 1432ET