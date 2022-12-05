Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Norfolk Southern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-02 pm EST
254.07 USD   -0.89%
06:00aU.S. railroad investor resolutions urge paid sick leave for workers
RE
12/02Insider Sell: Norfolk Southern
MT
12/01Senate Passes Legislation to Avert Rail Strike, Sends Onto President Biden
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. railroad investor resolutions urge paid sick leave for workers

12/05/2022 | 06:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Investors have proposed shareholder resolutions at two U.S. railroads calling for paid sick leave for workers, an issue that nearly caused a national rail strike, and they could go to an advisory vote at shareholder meetings in the spring.

On Friday President Joe Biden signed legislation to block a rail shutdown that could have devastated the American economy. But the deal he approved did not include paid sick days for workers, a key sticking point for unions in contract talks with five major U.S. railroads.

Proposals seen by Reuters filed by activist investors ask Norfolk Southern Corp and Union Pacific Corp to offer "a reasonable amount" of paid sick time, determined by company directors. If accepted each resolution would appear as a ballot item at the railroads' springtime shareholder meetings.

Kate Monahan, a director at Trillium Asset Management, the socially minded investor that filed the resolution at Union Pacific, said more flexible sick time would have broader benefits like reducing workforce turnover.

"There’s a clear business case that makes sense to us as investors," she said.

A Union Pacific representative did not comment on the resolution, but referred to a trade group statement that industry employees already receive substantial time and leave for longer-term illnesses.

A Norfolk Southern representative declined to comment.

Resolutions about worker welfare have drawn more support at corporate annual meetings in recent years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting on the resolutions would not be binding.

Railroads worry implementing paid sick leave would require more employees at a time when many have cut their workforces dramatically. Had sick time been included in recent federal legislation it would cut U.S. rail earnings 1.5% to 2%, Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors wrote in a Nov. 30 investor note. (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, Additional reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
06:00aU.S. railroad investor resolutions urge paid sick leave for workers
RE
12/02Insider Sell: Norfolk Southern
MT
12/01Senate Passes Legislation to Avert Rail Strike, Sends Onto President Biden
MT
12/01Biden administration makes case for quick Senate vote to avoid rail shutdown
RE
12/01Norfolk Southern announces inaugural Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner Awards winners
PR
12/01Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Norfolk Southern to $285 From $260, Maintains Overw..
MT
11/30US House Approves Bill to Avoid Potentially Disrupting Rail Strike; Biden Calls for Urg..
MT
11/30U.S. House set to approve bill to block rail strike
RE
11/29Union Pacific, Other Rail Stocks Rise as Pelosi Plans Push for House Members to Pass Le..
MT
11/29U.S. House to vote to block rail strike despite labor objections
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 674 M - -
Net income 2022 3 267 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 033 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 61 827 M 61 827 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,99x
EV / Sales 2023 6,02x
Nbr of Employees 18 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Norfolk Southern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 254,07 $
Average target price 247,17 $
Spread / Average Target -2,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan H. Shaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amy E. Miles Non-Executive Chairman
Fredric M. Ehlers Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Cynthia M. Sanborn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-14.66%61 827
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-14.77%138 045
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY10.72%86 353
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED21.86%76 570
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-10.15%11 384
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-6.92%9 115