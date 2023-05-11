Advanced search
    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:01:08 2023-05-11 pm EDT
210.11 USD   +0.77%
02:28pU.S. safety board investigating new Norfolk Southern derailment
RE
11:01aNSC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Norfolk Southern Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
10:35a9 railcars from Norfolk Southern train derail in Pennsylvania, no hazardous chemicals on board
AQ
U.S. safety board investigating new Norfolk Southern derailment

05/11/2023 | 02:28pm EDT
(Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Thursday it is investigating the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train near New Castle, Pennsylvania, the latest incident involving the railroad.

The Pennsylvania derailment Wednesday was about 20 miles from the site of a Feb. 3 East Palestine, Ohio Norfolk Southern-operated train incident that caused cars carrying toxic vinyl chloride and other hazardous chemicals to spill and catch fire.

Since December 2021, NTSB has launched investigations into at least six significant accidents involving Norfolk Southern, including the East Palestine incident. In March the safety board said it was opening a special investigation into the railroad.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 0.70% 209.96 Delayed Quote.-15.39%
Analyst Recommendations on NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 511 M - -
Net income 2023 2 817 M - -
Net Debt 2023 15 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,0x
Yield 2023 2,54%
Capitalization 47 463 M 47 463 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,00x
EV / Sales 2024 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 19 300
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Norfolk Southern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 208,50 $
Average target price 237,28 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan H. Shaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amy E. Miles Non-Executive Chairman
Fredric M. Ehlers Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Paul B. Duncan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-15.39%47 463
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-3.13%121 366
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY0.17%80 857
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED8.18%76 069
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.10.95%11 565
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.8.61%9 166
