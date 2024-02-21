WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Railroad Administration on Wednesday urged Norfolk Southern to focus on safety after a group of activist investors proposed replacing the company's top management.

FRA Administrator Amit Bose wrote CEO Alan Shaw to "reiterate the only avenue to ensure NS’s immediate and long-term success is through a relentless focus on safety ... Any backsliding, as a result of a change in leadership or otherwise, on the safety-oriented path you have laid out and communicated to us will likely attract renewed oversight attention from my office." (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)