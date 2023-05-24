Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Norfolk Southern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:23:35 2023-05-24 pm EDT
210.84 USD   -1.48%
12:04pUnion Pacific, engineers union reach tentative deal over time off
RE
11:31aThinking about trading options or stock in Microsoft, Broadcom, Workday, Salesforce, or Norfolk Southern?
PR
05/23Norfolk Southern, 12 Labor Unions Pledge to Cooperate to Enhance Railway Safety
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific, engineers union reach tentative deal over time off

05/24/2023 | 12:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Deadline for railroads to reach tentative deals with unions

(Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen on Wednesday reached a tentative deal for the U.S. railroad operator's locomotive engineers.

Union Pacific, which employs around 5,600 locomotive engineers represented by BLET, said that the tentative agreement provides locomotive engineers to work for 11 days and take off for four days.

The deal comes about a week after its peer Norfolk Southern also reached an agreement, offering additional five days of paid sick leave per year for its engineer.

U.S. rail unions representing conductors and engineers have been in a tussle with the railroad operators demanding better sick leave and attendance policies.

"This significant change in scheduling not only will make life better for locomotive engineers and their families, it also should help Union Pacific retain and recruit employees," BLET National President Eddie Hall said in the joint statement.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION -1.19% 211.525 Delayed Quote.-13.16%
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION -2.21% 192.15 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 500 M - -
Net income 2023 2 792 M - -
Net Debt 2023 15 200 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 48 715 M 48 715 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,11x
EV / Sales 2024 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 19 300
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Norfolk Southern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 214,00 $
Average target price 238,08 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan H. Shaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amy E. Miles Non-Executive Chairman
Fredric M. Ehlers Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Paul B. Duncan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-13.16%48 715
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-4.24%119 842
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY0.34%76 933
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED5.74%73 603
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.10.41%11 658
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.5.42%8 897
