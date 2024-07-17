EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORMA Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORMA Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 01, 2025
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/de/investoren/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 01, 2025
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/en/investors/publications-events/financial-reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 01, 2025
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/de/investoren/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 01, 2025
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/en/investors/publications-events/financial-reports/
17.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1948329 17.07.2024 CET/CEST