EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORMA Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



17.07.2024 / 14:01 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NORMA Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 01, 2025

Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/de/investoren/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 01, 2025

Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/en/investors/publications-events/financial-reports/



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 01, 2025

Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/de/investoren/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 01, 2025

Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/en/investors/publications-events/financial-reports/



