Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.11.2023 / 14:03 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Guido Hans
Last name(s): Grandi

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NORMA Group SE

b) LEI
5299000LM9HC76W5XD46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.35 EUR 99621.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.35 EUR 99621.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.normagroup.com

 
87545  24.11.2023 CET/CEST

