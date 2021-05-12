Log in
    NOEJ   DE000A1H8BV3

NORMA GROUP SE

(NOEJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/12 09:52:31 am
43.8 EUR   -0.36%
09:40aDGAP-DD  : NORMA Group SE english
DJ
06:39aNORMA GROUP  : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/06NORMA GROUP  : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-DD : NORMA Group SE english

05/12/2021 | 09:40am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
12.05.2021 / 15:39 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Michael 
 
 Last name(s):  Schneider 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 NORMA Group SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299000LM9HC76W5XD46 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A1H8BV3 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 44.64 EUR     101556.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 44.64 EUR     101556.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-12; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      NORMA Group SE 
              Edisonstr. 4 
              63477 Maintal 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.normagroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

66626 12.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 09:39 ET (13:39 GMT)

