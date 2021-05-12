DGAP-DD : NORMA Group SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
12.05.2021 / 15:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Schneider
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
NORMA Group SE
b) LEI
5299000LM9HC76W5XD46
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
44.64 EUR 101556.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
44.64 EUR 101556.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-12; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.normagroup.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
66626 12.05.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 12, 2021 09:39 ET (13:39 GMT)