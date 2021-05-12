DGAP-DD : NORMA Group SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.05.2021 / 15:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Schneider 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name NORMA Group SE b) LEI 5299000LM9HC76W5XD46 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 44.64 EUR 101556.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 44.64 EUR 101556.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-12; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

