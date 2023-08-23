NORMA GROUP : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
Today at 05:28 am
Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 25.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05:36:44 2023-08-23 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|15.83 EUR
|+2.10%
|+0.06%
|-7.59%
