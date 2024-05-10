Norma Group SE is a Germany-based manufacturer of engineered joining technology solutions. The Company focuses on three product categories: Clamp, Connect and Fluid. The Clamp product portfolio comprises clamp products manufactured from unalloyed steels or stainless steel for joining or sealing elastomer hoses. The Connect product portfolio includes connectors made of unalloyed steels or stainless steel that are party equipped with elastomer or metal seals and are used as the joining and sealing elements of metal and thermoplastic pipes. The Fluid product portfolio includes single and multiple layer thermoplastic plug-in connectors for liquid systems, as well as solutions for applications in the sectors of storm water management and landscape irrigation. It operates, among others, through Lifial - Industria Metalurgica de Agueda Lda, a Portugal-based manufacturer of heavy duty clamps, pipe supporting clamps, and U-bolt clamps for mounting antennas and solar modules.