04/13/2021 | 06:16am EDT
NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.04.2021 / 12:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
NORMA Group SE
Street:
Edisonstr. 4
Postal code:
63477
City:
Maintal Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299000LM9HC76W5XD46
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Increase in stock borrow and transfer of proxy voting shares
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of Montreal City of registered office, country: Montreal, Canada
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Apr 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.52 %
0.00 %
3.52 %
31,862,400
Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1H8BV3
0
1,120,669
0.00 %
3.52 %
Total
1,120,669
3.52 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of Montreal
%
%
%
BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited
%
%
%
BMO Asset Management (Holdings) plc
%
%
%
BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited
%
%
%
BMO AM Group (Management) Limited
%
%
%
BMO AM Holdings Limited
%
%
%
BMO Asset Management Limited
%
%
%
---
---
---
---
Bank of Montreal
%
%
%
BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited
%
%
%
BMO Asset Management (Holdings) plc
%
%
%
BMO Investment Business Limited
%
%
%
---
---
---
---
Bank of Montreal
%
%
%
Bank of Montreal London Branch
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting: 20 May 2021
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
3.03 %
0.00 %
3.03 %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
12 Apr 2021
