NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: NORMA Group SE
Notification pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG
Following the crossing of the 10% threshold in voting rights of NORMA Group SE, Edisonstr. 4, D-63477 Maintal (ISIN DE000A1H8BV3) (the “Company”) on December 5th, 2023, Igor Kuzniar, c/o Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd., c/o BNP Paribas Bank & Trust Cayman Limited, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, informed us on January 4, 2024, pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 sentences 1 and 3 WpHG in respect of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights, that:
In respect of the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights, Mr Igor Kuzniar informed us pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG that the acquisition of the voting rights by Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. is financed by 100% of own funds (Eigenmittel).
Maintal, January 8, 2024
The Management Board of NORMA Group SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
