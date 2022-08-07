NORMA : wins two new contracts for electric cars in China »

- NORMA Group has secured two major orders from leading automotive manufacturers in China with a total value of around EUR 5,6 million. The company will supply thermal management systems for electric passenger vehicles. By 2029, around 350,000 electric cars for the Chinese market will be equipped with systems from NORMA Group in the scope of the contracts.CEO Dr. Michael Schneider: "We support our automotive customers in the challenging transformation towards electrification. Securing these two new contracts reflects our good market position in the e-mobility sector. With our individually engineered thermal management systems for electric vehicles, we contribute to an optimal operating temperature and thus to an efficient use of the vehicle."

Both contracts are new business and refer to car models that will come to market within the next years. NORMA Group will start to deliver to the customer in December 2022 for one contract and in June 2023 for the other contract.

NORMA Group provides tailormade engineered solutions to automotive customers: Local development teams of NORMA Group engineers will individually adapt the battery thermal management systems on site to meet the specific requirements of the vehicle models.