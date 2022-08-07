Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  NORMA Group SE
  News
  Summary
    NOEJ   DE000A1H8BV3

NORMA GROUP SE

(NOEJ)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-08-05 am EDT
18.30 EUR    0.00%
07:34aNORMA : wins two new contracts for electric cars in China »
PU
07/25NORMA GROUP : Downgraded to Neutral by Warburg Research
MD
07/22NORMA GROUP : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
Summary 
Summary

NORMA : wins two new contracts for electric cars in China »

08/07/2022 | 07:34am EDT
NORMA Group wins two new contracts for electric cars in China Maintal, Germany/Shanghai, China, 5 August 2022 - NORMA Group has secured two major orders from leading automotive manufacturers in China with a total value of around EUR 5,6 million. The company will supply thermal management systems for electric passenger vehicles. By 2029, around 350,000 electric cars for the Chinese market will be equipped with systems from NORMA Group in the scope of the contracts.
CEO Dr. Michael Schneider: "We support our automotive customers in the challenging transformation towards electrification. Securing these two new contracts reflects our good market position in the e-mobility sector. With our individually engineered thermal management systems for electric vehicles, we contribute to an optimal operating temperature and thus to an efficient use of the vehicle."

Both contracts are new business and refer to car models that will come to market within the next years. NORMA Group will start to deliver to the customer in December 2022 for one contract and in June 2023 for the other contract.

NORMA Group provides tailormade engineered solutions to automotive customers: Local development teams of NORMA Group engineers will individually adapt the battery thermal management systems on site to meet the specific requirements of the vehicle models.

The press photo can be opened by clicking and then be downloaded in high resolution.

Additional information on the company is available at www.normagroup.com. More press photos are available from our platform on www.normagroup.com/images.


Disclaimer

Norma Group SE published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 11:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NORMA GROUP SE
Financials
Sales 2022 1 208 M 1 226 M 1 226 M
Net income 2022 55,3 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
Net Debt 2022 304 M 309 M 309 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 4,09%
Capitalization 583 M 592 M 592 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 6 193
Free-Float 100%
Chart NORMA GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
NORMA Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORMA GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 18,30 €
Average target price 27,27 €
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Annette Stieve Chief Financial Officer
Günter Hauptmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Klein Chief Operating Officer
Knut J. Michelberger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORMA GROUP SE-45.99%592
ATLAS COPCO AB-26.85%52 627
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-7.95%37 590
FANUC CORPORATION-6.03%32 369
FORTIVE CORPORATION-14.03%23 210
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-39.43%21 969