    NBB   GB00B3VF4Y66

NORMAN BROADBENT PLC

(NBB)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:11:08 2023-01-24 am EST
5.490 GBX   +56.86%
05:02aNorman Broadbent sees upswing in net fee income; expands into Scotland
AN
03:54aFTSE 100 Falls as AB Foods Slides Following Performance Update
DJ
01/10FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.4% Amid World Bank Recession Warning
DJ
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norman Broadbent sees upswing in net fee income; expands into Scotland

01/24/2023 | 05:02am EST
(Alliance News) - Norman Broadbent PLC on Tuesday said net fee income had surged in the fourth quarter, as the company bolsters its position in Scotland.

The London-based recruitment firm said net fee income in 2022 was GBP7.3 million, up 27% from GBP5.8 million a year ago.

Net fee income for the fourth quarter was GBP2.3 million, up 29% from GBP1.8 million a year ago and up 40% compared to the average of GBP1.7 million for the previous three quarters.

Norman Broadbent shares were up 61% trading at 5.63 pence per share on Tuesday morning in London.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation are expected to be about GBP100,000, up around GBP400,000 from a loss of GBP303,000 in 2021, the company noted.

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Davidson said the company is aiming to deliver annual Ebitda of GBP1.3 million in 2025, through organic growth.

Norman Broadbent added that it has a "very positive" run rate carry over from the fourth quarter into the first quarter of 2023, with forward contracted revenue of GBP1.3 million, up 27% from GBP1.0 million a year ago.

The company said its Edinburgh office has been established ahead of schedule, as part of its plan to consolidate its position in Scotland. Norman Broadbent added that its London office is sublet over capacity, with the income offsetting the cost of its new offices in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

"I am delighted with our Q4 2022 performance and the achievements of the team in 2022 as a whole. As planned, the company generated positive annual Ebitda whilst also growing headcount significantly, thus building the platform for continued profitable growth in future years," Davidson said.

"This includes a number of fee-generating hires made in Q4 2022 who will begin delivering revenue in Q1 2023. The quality and seniority of mandates has also been consistently rising over 2022 with the average fee per engagement increasing by 50% over that period."

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

