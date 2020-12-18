SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northern Star Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Northern Star Acquisition Corp. ("STIC" or the "Company") (NYSE: STIC) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Barkbox Inc. ("Barkbox"), a privately-held subscription service for pet owners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, STIC will acquire Barkbox through a reverse merger that will result in Barkbox becoming a public company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BARK." The transaction is valued at approximately $1.6 billion.

If you own STIC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/STIC/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether STIC's board acted in the best interest of STIC's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Barkbox, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to STIC public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-northern-star-acquisition-corp-301196308.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP