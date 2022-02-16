Noronex : Drilling Commenced at Snowball

Kalahari Exploration Update

Drilling Commenced at Snowball

Perth, Western Australia - 17 February 2022 - The Board of Noronex Limited (Noronex or the Company) (ASX: NRX) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration of its suite of copper projects in Namibia.

Highlights

Drilling has commenced on the Snowball JV, the first exploration drilling ever in the tenements.

Over 12,000m of RC drilling has now been completed at Witvlei with one rig continuing at Dalheim to follow up anomalous geology intersected. An infill soil survey is underway to further assist targeting further drilling.

Results from the drilling completed at Gembocksvlei have been received with intercepts confirming the geochemical anomalies. Results are pending from Okasewa and Dalheim.

IP Surveying has been completed at Kehora North defining drill targets, further surveys are planned after drill testing these anomalies.

Commenting on the announcement, Noronex Chief Geologist, Bruce Hooper said:

"It is exciting to commence a first drilling program ever at the Snowball Joint Venture to test this prospective region and provide the basis for exploring this covered belt."

Snowball Joint Venture Drilling

Ground geophysics has been completed at Kehora North (Havango) on the western tenement EPL 7414 with four lines of Pole-Dipole IP completed over the prospective Eskadron Formation (see Table 1). Further field work including mapping, geochemistry, NSAMT and ground magnetics has been completed and three RC drill holes will now test this anomalous structure.

A program of ten holes is planned at Hennep to test the prospective NPF-D'Kar contact and the chargeability anomalies defined on Lines one and five.