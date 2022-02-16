Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Noronex Limited
  News
  Summary
    NRX   AU0000116469

NORONEX LIMITED

(NRX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/13 11:44:47 pm
0.082 AUD   +2.50%
05:34pNORONEX : Drilling Commenced at Snowball
PU
01/14Noronex Highlights Copper, Silver at Humpback Project in Namibia
MT
01/12NORONEX : Fiesta Prospect Review - Humpback Project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Noronex : Drilling Commenced at Snowball

02/16/2022 | 05:34pm EST
For personal use only

Kalahari Exploration Update

Drilling Commenced at Snowball

Perth, Western Australia - 17 February 2022 - The Board of Noronex Limited (Noronex or the Company) (ASX: NRX) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration of its suite of copper projects in Namibia.

Highlights

  • Drilling has commenced on the Snowball JV, the first exploration drilling ever in the tenements.
  • Over 12,000m of RC drilling has now been completed at Witvlei with one rig continuing at Dalheim to follow up anomalous geology intersected. An infill soil survey is underway to further assist targeting further drilling.
  • Results from the drilling completed at Gembocksvlei have been received with intercepts confirming the geochemical anomalies. Results are pending from Okasewa and Dalheim.
  • IP Surveying has been completed at Kehora North defining drill targets, further surveys are planned after drill testing these anomalies.

Commenting on the announcement, Noronex Chief Geologist, Bruce Hooper said:

"It is exciting to commence a first drilling program ever at the Snowball Joint Venture to test this prospective region and provide the basis for exploring this covered belt."

Snowball Joint Venture Drilling

Ground geophysics has been completed at Kehora North (Havango) on the western tenement EPL 7414 with four lines of Pole-Dipole IP completed over the prospective Eskadron Formation (see Table 1). Further field work including mapping, geochemistry, NSAMT and ground magnetics has been completed and three RC drill holes will now test this anomalous structure.

A program of ten holes is planned at Hennep to test the prospective NPF-D'Kar contact and the chargeability anomalies defined on Lines one and five.

For personal use only

Figure 1: Aeromagnetic image of Snowball Joint Venture area showing location of prospects.

Figure 2: Target zones at the Hennep prospect in the Snowball Joint Venture with anomalous Chargeability on the prospective horizon anomaly defined.

For personal use only

Planned holes will test the magnetic contact and the IP chargeability anomaly on the prospective D'Kar-NPF contact on the western IP line.

Figure 3: Inverted Dipole Dipole IP Line 5 (western end) with Chargeability and Resistivity sections demonstrating conductive overburden and large chargeability anomaly over three times background. Proposed fence of drill hole locations is indicated in grey.

Witvlei Drilling

The focus of the current exploration efforts is on five targets on the Witvlei project, comprising two Exclusive Prospecting Licences (EPLs 7028 and 7029) covering 390 km2 that are prospective for sedimentary Cu-Ag mineralisation.

Drilling is continuing with one rig at the Dalheim Prospect extending the 12,000 metre project completed so far with ten holes drilled so far.

Diamond drilling is expected to follow up on these regional RC hole fences to define the style and character of the geology and mineralisation.

For personal use only

Figure 4: Geochemical image showing Copper soil geochemistry and high priority targets being drilled in Witvlei

Gembocksvlei

Results from the remainder of the holes completed have been received from Gembocksvlei with intercepts confirming the geochemical anomalies. Intercepts so far returned include:

  1. 5m @ 0.5 % Cu from 19m and
  1. 2m @ 1.1 % Cu from 25m in 21GERC020 o 3m @ 0.4 % Cu from 55m in 21GERC021 o 2m @ 0.8 % Cu from 129m in 21GERC022

The holes intersected the Eskadron Formation containing brown siltstone and interbedded sandstones with debris flow. Minor malachite staining was intercepted down to approximately 15m vertically with fine pyrite, chalcopyrite and chalcocite developed in the siltstone horizons below.

Results were previously reported in the first nine holes as the first part of a program to test the geochemical anomaly. Follow up holes were completed to test the extent of the mineralisation intersected in the west of the prospect and hole 21GERRC21 was drilled as a scissor hole to test the mineralisation width. Holes drilled to the north-east on a smaller geochemical anomaly returned the best intercepts in holes 21GERRC20 and 21GERRC22 (Figures 5,6,7 and 8).

Samples have been collected in 3m composites and at 1m intervals where mineralisation was visually noted. Samples were prepared in the ALS sample preparation facility in Namibia and assayed at their laboratory in South Africa (see Table 1). Assay results reporting has slowed down significantly as COVID has affected the laboratories turnaround.

For personal use only

Hole_ID

Easting

Northing

RL

Azi

Dip

Hole_Depth

Depth_From

Width

Cu

Ag

m

m

m

m

m

m

%

ppm

21GERC010

207927

7510348

1518

265

-60

200

19

1

0.36

67

1

0.54

21GERC011

208154

7510296

1513

324

-59

200 no sig assays

21GERC012

208300

7510587

1514

335

-60

200 no sig assays

21GERC013

208277

7510670

1515

335

-59

200 no sig assays

21GERC014

208225

7510765

1519

327

-59

200 no sig assays

21GERC015

208190

7510820

1518

330

-60

200 no sig assays

21GERC016

208125

7511160

1516

332

-59

200 no sig assays

21GERC017

208935

7510935

1492

327

-59

200 no sig assays

21GERC018

207530

7510975

1492

330

-60

200 no sig assays

21GERC019

208099

7510380

1510

259

-61

200 no sig assays

21GERC020

208575

7511550

1514

330

-60

200

19

5

0.45

1.4

41

4

0.22

0.3

73

2

1.06

7.2

21GERC021

207768

7510522

1513

88

-62

73

55

3

0.43

21GERC022

208630

7511470

1490

330

-60

200

129

2

0.8

4.2

2

0.34

0.3

Intercepts > 0.3 % Cu with 3m internal dilution.

Figure 5: Table of significant intercepts from second group of holes at the Gembocksvlei prospect (see Table 1).

Figure 6: Plan of Gembocksvlei Prospect with completed drill program on image of Copper in soils.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Noronex Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 22:33:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,15 M -1,54 M -1,54 M
Net cash 2021 3,01 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,7 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,0%
Managers and Directors
David James Prentice Non-Executive Chairman
Piers Richard Lewis Non-Executive Director
Robert George Klug Non-Executive Director
James Thompson Executive Director
Luke Hall Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORONEX LIMITED2.50%11
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.16.91%19 014
ANTOFAGASTA PLC3.51%18 487
VEDANTA LIMITED9.01%18 311
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.24.90%16 278
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED15.22%9 756