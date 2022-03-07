Log in
    NRX   AU0000116469

NORONEX LIMITED

(NRX)
0.07 AUD   -9.09%
Noronex : Drilling Update at Witvlei and Snowball

03/07/2022 | 05:41pm EST
For personal use only

Kalahari Exploration Update

Drilling Update at Witvlei and Snowball

Perth, Western Australia - 8 March 2022 - The Board of Noronex Limited (Noronex or the Company) (ASX: NRX) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration of its suite of copper projects in Namibia.

Highlights

  • Both drill rigs have moved to the Hennep Prospect at Snowball East testing a number of geological and geophysical targets at the prospective contact.
  • A further program of drilling is being planned at Dalheim to follow up anomalous geology intersected in the initially 13 holes once results are received. An infill soil survey is planned to assist targeting further drilling.
  • Results from the drilling completed at Okasewa have been received with an intercept south of the known resource that reports :
    1. 13m @ 0.85 % Cu from 2m in 21OKRC015 and o 5m @ 1.0 % Cu from 21m and
      o 1m @ 1.2 % Cu from 144m
      o 2m @ 0.76 % Cu from 133m in 21OKRC004
  • Three holes have been completed at Kehoro North at Snowball West testing a chargeable IP anomaly.

Witvlei Drilling

The focus of the current exploration efforts is on five targets on the Witvlei project, comprising two Exclusive Prospecting Licences (EPLs 7028 and 7029) covering 390 km2 that are prospective for sedimentary Cu-Ag mineralisation.

The initial program has now been completed and further work is being evaluated and will be finalised when full results have been received for the drilling. The program has included 71 RC holes for a total 13,947m.

Figure 1 Geochemical image showing Copper soil geochemistry and high priority targets being drilled in Witvlei

Okasewa

Results from the holes completed have been received from Okasewa from the 18 holes for 3,600m with an intercept in hole 21OKRC015 identified from a strong Copper soil anomaly.

Intercepts include :

  1. 13m @ 0.85 % Cu from 2m in 21OKRC015 and o 5m @ 1.0 % Cu from 21m
    o 1m @ 1.2 % Cu from 144m
    o 2m @ 0.76 % Cu from 133m in 21OKRC004

The holes intersected the Eskadron Formation containing brown siltstone and interbedded sandstones with debris flow. Malachite staining was intercepted down to approximately 20m vertically with fine pyrite, chalcopyrite and chalcocite developed in the siltstone horizons at depth below.

Samples have been collected in 3m composites and at 1m intervals where mineralisation was visually noted. Samples were prepared in the ALS sample preparation facility in Namibia and assayed at their laboratory in South Africa (see Table 1).

Hole_ID

Easting

Northing

RL

Azi

Dip

Hole_Depth

Depth_From Width

Cu

Ag

m

m

m

m

m

m

%

ppm

21OKRC001

224134

7520601

1489

333

-60

200 no sig results

21OKRC002

224092

7520690

1491

334

-60

200

18

1

0.34

2

73

1

0.41

1

21OKRC003

224240

7520428

1485

328

-58

200

72

3

0.3

0

21OKRC004

224195

7520516

1483

328

-60

200

133

2

0.76

19

21OKRC005

224290

7520338

1491

333

-60

200 no sig results

21OKRC006

224062

7519940

1488

333

-58

200 no sig results

21OKRC007

224012

7520026

1486

333

-59

200 no sig results

21OKRC008

223962

7520116

1488

333

-59

200 no sig results

21OKRC009

223911

7520203

1488

330

-60

200 no sig results

21OKRC010

223814

7520374

1482

332

-60

200 no sig results

21OKRC011

224595

7520615

1489

331

-59

200 no sig results

21OKRC012

224484

7520005

1485

339

-59

200 no sig results

21OKRC013

224495

7520795

1492

330

-60

200 no sig results

21OKRC014

224443

7520878

1493

332

-62

200

34

1

0.45

1

87

2

0.6

3

21OKRC015

224400

7520970

1491

333

-60

200

2

13

0.85

11

21

5

1.01

5

123

1

0.33

0

128

1

0.34

0

144

1

1.2

1

22OKRC016

223215

7520610

1482

333

-60

200 no sig results

22OKRC017

222983

7520193

1495

333

-60

200 no sig results

21OKRC018

225235

7520380

1482

330

-60

200 no sig results

Intercepts > 0.3 % Cu with 3m internal dilution.

Figure 2. Table of significant intercepts from the Okasewa prospect (see Table 1).

Figure 3 Plan of Okasewa Prospect with completed drill program and resource mineralised shells with historical drilling.

Figure 4. Cross Section looking west of recent Okasewa Drilling and the Okasewa Deposit defined by historical drilling. Drilling intersected a steeply dipping fine sediment sequence of argillites, thin limestones and sandstones.

Dalheim

Drilling has been completed for the time being as the rigs move to Snowball. A further program is being planned to follow up anomalous geology intersected in the initial 13 holes drilled for 2,718m.

An infill soil survey is being planned prior to further work as samples are on a 400 by 80m grid which will be close up to 100m lines and 40m samples over anomalous areas with a combined pXRF and analytical survey.

Diamond drilling is expected to follow up on these regional RC hole fences to define the style and character of the geology and mineralisation.

Figure 5. Completed fencing of drilling at Dalheim on anomalous Copper soil geochemistry

Snowball Joint Venture Drilling

Three holes have been completed on the western Snowball tenement at Kehoro North (Havango) testing a major structure and IP chargeability anomaly.

A program of ten holes is now underway on the eastern tenement with two rigs drilling at Hennep to test the prospective NPF-D'Kar contact and the chargeability anomalies defined.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Noronex Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 22:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
