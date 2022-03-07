Noronex : Drilling Update at Witvlei and Snowball

Perth, Western Australia - 8 March 2022 - The Board of Noronex Limited (Noronex or the Company) (ASX: NRX) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration of its suite of copper projects in Namibia.
Highlights
Both drill rigs have moved to the Hennep Prospect at Snowball East testing a number of geological and geophysical targets at the prospective contact.
A further program of drilling is being planned at Dalheim to follow up anomalous geology intersected in the initially 13 holes once results are received. An infill soil survey is planned to assist targeting further drilling.
Results from the drilling completed at Okasewa have been received with an intercept south of the known resource that reports :
13m @ 0.85 % Cu from 2m in 21OKRC015 ando 5m @ 1.0 % Cu from 21m and o 1m @ 1.2 % Cu from 144m o 2m @ 0.76 % Cu from 133m in 21OKRC004
Three holes have been completed at Kehoro North at Snowball West testing a chargeable IP anomaly.
Witvlei Drilling
The focus of the current exploration efforts is on five targets on the Witvlei project, comprising two Exclusive Prospecting Licences (EPLs 7028 and 7029) covering 390 km2 that are prospective for sedimentary Cu-Ag mineralisation.
The initial program has now been completed and further work is being evaluated and will be finalised when full results have been received for the drilling. The program has included 71 RC holes for a total 13,947m.
Figure 1 Geochemical image showing Copper soil geochemistry and high priority targets being drilled in Witvlei
Okasewa
Results from the holes completed have been received from Okasewa from the 18 holes for 3,600m with an intercept in hole 21OKRC015 identified from a strong Copper soil anomaly.
Intercepts include :
13m @ 0.85 % Cu from 2m in 21OKRC015 ando 5m @ 1.0 % Cu from 21m o 1m @ 1.2 % Cu from 144m o 2m @ 0.76 % Cu from 133m in 21OKRC004
The holes intersected the Eskadron Formation containing brown siltstone and interbedded sandstones with debris flow. Malachite staining was intercepted down to approximately 20m vertically with fine pyrite, chalcopyrite and chalcocite developed in the siltstone horizons at depth below.
Samples have been collected in 3m composites and at 1m intervals where mineralisation was visually noted. Samples were prepared in the ALS sample preparation facility in Namibia and assayed at their laboratory in South Africa (see Table 1).
Hole_ID
Easting
Northing
RL
Azi
Dip
Hole_Depth
Depth_From Width
Cu
Ag
m
m
m
m
m
m
%
ppm
21OKRC001
224134
7520601
1489
333
-60
200 no sig results
21OKRC002
224092
7520690
1491
334
-60
200
18
1
0.34
2
73
1
0.41
1
21OKRC003
224240
7520428
1485
328
-58
200
72
3
0.3
0
21OKRC004
224195
7520516
1483
328
-60
200
133
2
0.76
19
21OKRC005
224290
7520338
1491
333
-60
200 no sig results
21OKRC006
224062
7519940
1488
333
-58
200 no sig results
21OKRC007
224012
7520026
1486
333
-59
200 no sig results
21OKRC008
223962
7520116
1488
333
-59
200 no sig results
21OKRC009
223911
7520203
1488
330
-60
200 no sig results
21OKRC010
223814
7520374
1482
332
-60
200 no sig results
21OKRC011
224595
7520615
1489
331
-59
200 no sig results
21OKRC012
224484
7520005
1485
339
-59
200 no sig results
21OKRC013
224495
7520795
1492
330
-60
200 no sig results
21OKRC014
224443
7520878
1493
332
-62
200
34
1
0.45
1
87
2
0.6
3
21OKRC015
224400
7520970
1491
333
-60
200
2
13
0.85
11
21
5
1.01
5
123
1
0.33
0
128
1
0.34
0
144
1
1.2
1
22OKRC016
223215
7520610
1482
333
-60
200 no sig results
22OKRC017
222983
7520193
1495
333
-60
200 no sig results
21OKRC018
225235
7520380
1482
330
-60
200 no sig results
Intercepts > 0.3 % Cu with 3m internal dilution.
Figure 2. Table of significant intercepts from the Okasewa prospect (see Table 1).
Figure 3 Plan of Okasewa Prospect with completed drill program and resource mineralised shells with historical drilling.
Figure 4. Cross Section looking west of recent Okasewa Drilling and the Okasewa Deposit defined by historical drilling. Drilling intersected a steeply dipping fine sediment sequence of argillites, thin limestones and sandstones.
Dalheim
Drilling has been completed for the time being as the rigs move to Snowball. A further program is being planned to follow up anomalous geology intersected in the initial 13 holes drilled for 2,718m.
An infill soil survey is being planned prior to further work as samples are on a 400 by 80m grid which will be close up to 100m lines and 40m samples over anomalous areas with a combined pXRF and analytical survey.
Diamond drilling is expected to follow up on these regional RC hole fences to define the style and character of the geology and mineralisation.
Figure 5. Completed fencing of drilling at Dalheim on anomalous Copper soil geochemistry
Snowball Joint Venture Drilling
Three holes have been completed on the western Snowball tenement at Kehoro North (Havango) testing a major structure and IP chargeability anomaly.
A program of ten holes is now underway on the eastern tenement with two rigs drilling at Hennep to test the prospective NPF-D'Kar contact and the chargeability anomalies defined.
