Noronex : Drilling Update at Witvlei and Snowball

Kalahari Exploration Update

Drilling Update at Witvlei and Snowball

Perth, Western Australia - 8 March 2022 - The Board of Noronex Limited (Noronex or the Company) (ASX: NRX) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration of its suite of copper projects in Namibia.

Highlights

Both drill rigs have moved to the Hennep Prospect at Snowball East testing a number of geological and geophysical targets at the prospective contact.

A further program of drilling is being planned at Dalheim to follow up anomalous geology intersected in the initially 13 holes once results are received. An infill soil survey is planned to assist targeting further drilling.

Results from the drilling completed at Okasewa have been received with an intercept south of the known resource that reports :

13m @ 0.85 % Cu from 2m in 21OKRC015 and o 5m @ 1.0 % Cu from 21m and

o 1m @ 1.2 % Cu from 144m

o 2m @ 0.76 % Cu from 133m in 21OKRC004

Three holes have been completed at Kehoro North at Snowball West testing a chargeable IP anomaly.

Witvlei Drilling

The focus of the current exploration efforts is on five targets on the Witvlei project, comprising two Exclusive Prospecting Licences (EPLs 7028 and 7029) covering 390 km2 that are prospective for sedimentary Cu-Ag mineralisation.

The initial program has now been completed and further work is being evaluated and will be finalised when full results have been received for the drilling. The program has included 71 RC holes for a total 13,947m.