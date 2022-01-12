Noronex : Fiesta Prospect Review - Humpback Project

Background

The focus of the current Namibian drilling is on five targets in the Witvlei project that are prospective for sedimentary Cu-Ag mineralisation. Two rigs are drilling at the Okasewa Prospect with 10,500 metre of a planned 12,000 metre project completed so far.

Ground geophysics including IP, NSAMT and ground magnetics is underway on the recently acquired Snowball Project. The setting is favourable to host a large copper deposit on a paleogeographic high under shallow sand cover and has not been previously drilled. An initial drill program is planned for later this month.

Six new applications have been lodged and accepted by the Ministry of Mines over large prospective parts of the Kalahari Copper Belt under shallow cover. The Humpback applications cover the prospective NPF-D'Kar contact to the east of Snowball.

Noronex's exploration package in Namibia now covers over 6,000 km2 of the highly prospective but relatively underexplored Kalahari Copper Belt. The tenements hold ~300 kilometres of the targeted contact between Witvlei and the Botswana border.

Figure 1. Regional aeromagnetic image of the Kalahari Copper Belt in Namibia with the current Noronex projects and the new application areas.

Humpback EPL Application Review

Interpretation of historical data, acquired over the new Humpback Project applications have defined a substantial exploration program with 123 holes completed at and along strike from the Fiesta Prospects by EISEB Exploration Pty Ltd. The majority of the drilling occurred between 2009 and 2015 including in a Joint Venture with Cupric Canyon, a private equity