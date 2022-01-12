Noronex : Fiesta Prospect Review - Humpback Project

Perth, Western Australia - 13th January 2022 - The Board of Noronex Limited (Noronex or the Company) (ASX: NRX) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration of its suite of copper projects in Namibia.
Highlights
In the Humpback EPL application, results compiled from historical drilling at the Fiesta prospect have highlighted significant Copper and Silver intercepts at the prospective NPF-
D'Kar contact including:
8m @ 2.5% Cu, 78 g/t Ag from 127m (True Thickness ~4m) in FIER010o 13m @ 1.4 % Cu, 1 g/t Ag from 118m (True Thickness ~6.5m, Oxide) and o 31m @ 0.9 % Cu, 33 g/t Ag from 154m (True Thickness ~15.5m) in FIER027 o 9m @ 1.8 % Cu, 82 g/t Ag from 224m (True Thickness ~4.5m) in FIER031
Drilling has defined a steeply dipping mineralised sheet over three and a half kilometres strike length with pods of thicker higher grade Copper.
Regional drilling surrounding the Fiesta Prospect has reported anomalous Copper and Silver on the prospective horizon over a fifteen kilometres strike length.
The Copper intersected demonstrates the potential along strike especially at key structural targets in the Snowball JV and Humpback applications that will be the focus for the 2022 drilling.
Commenting on the announcement, Noronex Chief Geologist, Bruce Hooper said:
"Early analysis of the Humpback applications highlight significant Copper developed along the prospective contact, giving great confidence in discovery of further prospect in Noronex tenements. Detailed interpretation of this drilling and historical ground geophysics is ongoing to target follow up when the tenements are granted."
Background
The focus of the current Namibian drilling is on five targets in the Witvlei project that are prospective for sedimentary Cu-Ag mineralisation. Two rigs are drilling at the Okasewa Prospect with 10,500 metre of a planned 12,000 metre project completed so far.
Ground geophysics including IP, NSAMT and ground magnetics is underway on the recently acquired Snowball Project. The setting is favourable to host a large copper deposit on a paleogeographic high under shallow sand cover and has not been previously drilled. An initial drill program is planned for later this month.
Six new applications have been lodged and accepted by the Ministry of Mines over large prospective parts of the Kalahari Copper Belt under shallow cover. The Humpback applications cover the prospective NPF-D'Kar contact to the east of Snowball.
Noronex's exploration package in Namibia now covers over 6,000 km2 of the highly prospective but relatively underexplored Kalahari Copper Belt. The tenements hold ~300 kilometres of the targeted contact between Witvlei and the Botswana border.
Figure 1. Regional aeromagnetic image of the Kalahari Copper Belt in Namibia with the current Noronex projects and the new application areas.
Humpback EPL Application Review
Interpretation of historical data, acquired over the new Humpback Project applications have defined a substantial exploration program with 123 holes completed at and along strike from the Fiesta Prospects by EISEB Exploration Pty Ltd. The majority of the drilling occurred between 2009 and 2015 including in a Joint Venture with Cupric Canyon, a private equity
backed mining company. A further 15 historical holes were drilled in other portions of the new application areas.
A significant proportion of the drilling intersected Copper mineralisation over a 3.5 km strike length at the Fiesta Prospect.
Figure 2. Drilling and intercepts from historical drilling at the Fiesta Prospect.
The mineralisation is hosted in a narrow, steeply dipping sheet of mineralisation corresponding to the prospective NPF-D'Kar contact horizon on the northern limb of an overturned antiformal structure.
Intercepts include:
8m @ 2.5% Cu, 78 g/t Ag from 127m (True Thickness ~4m) in FIER010o 13m @ 1.4 % Cu, 1 g/t Ag from 118m (True Thickness ~6.5m, Oxide) and o 31m @ 0.9 % Cu, 33 g/t Ag from 154m (True Thickness ~15.5m) in FIER027 o 9m @ 1.8 % Cu, 82 g/t Ag from 224m (True Thickness ~4.5m) in FIER031
True thickness has been estimated by building a wireframe of Zone 1 over 3.5 km strike, intercepts are between 40 and 60% of the downhole intercept so an average of 50% has been extrapolated across the drilling.
Mineralisation is hosted in a siltstone horizon and is predominantly chalcocite and chalcopyrite with minimal sulphides. Mineralised intercepts defined were:
Hole Name
Easting
Northing
RL
Hole Depth
Azi
Dip
Depth from
Interval
Cu
Ag
True
Thick
m
m
m
m
o
0
m
m
%
ppm
m
EISDD-005
382171
7591150
1361
302.33
250
89
222.5
2.62
0.55
14
1.3
EISDD-006
382340
7591316
1361
268.93
142
60
221.9
1.14
0.34
7
0.6
EISDD-007
382264
7591276
1361
242.08
161
60
210
2.69
0.37
12
1.3
223.2
1.71
0.48
14
0.9
EISDD-008
382067
7591197
1361
287
145
60
213.2
0.72
2.92
113
0.4
219.8
3.09
0.62
16
1.5
227.7
2.91
0.59
16
1.5
EISDD-010
382460
7590959
1361
341.08
338
61
245.1
3
0.9
28
1.5
254.3
1.11
0.49
9
0.6
EISDD-012
383815
7591523
1357
284.5
338
61
128.7
1.9
0.5
3
1
EISP-031
382273
7590957
1363
304
360
60
112
1
0.31
2
0.5
123
1
0.84
3
0.5
EISP-067
382273
7591228
1361
345
0
90
263
5
0.3
6
2.5
FIED-001
380942
7592160
1368
350
158
76
218
2
0.61
8
1
292.8
1
0.83
20
0.5
297.8
1
1.07
18
0.5
220.9
2
1.61
67
1
302.8
2
0.93
23
1
FIED-002
380851
7592112
1368
377.3
158
76
164.7
1
0.51
4
0.5
179.3
1
0.41
4
0.5
309.1
1
0.54
10
0.5
322.8
1
0.54
16
0.5
329.9
5
0.52
10
2.5
337.9
1.07
0.63
12
0.5
FIED-003
378911
7591737
1372
350.6
171
72
174.1
2.42
1.39
69
1.2
248.9
3.35
1.26
84
1.7
FIED-004
379029
7591752
1369
284.2
172
72
156.2
2.61
1.33
55
1.3
175.5
1
0.35
14
0.5
185.2
3.83
1.02
57
1.9
225.1
1.16
1.73
106
0.6
FIED-005
380931
7592070
1366
400.38
0
90
122.3
3.96
1.88
5
2
207.2
2
0.51
7
1
287.8
2
0.56
5
1
324.8
1.32
0.31
4
0.7
FIED-006
378828
7591775
1372
378.97
166
65
231.1
1
0.35
24
0.5
297.3
2
1.28
65
1
305.2
2.77
1.5
74
1.4
FIER-007
378992
7591661
1373
241
192
86
136
2
0.59
20
1
149
5
1.32
209
2.5
168
5
0.44
81
2.5
185
2
0.43
58
1
FIER-010
380934
7592063
1367
256
175
75
127
8
2.46
78
4
139
2
0.43
23
1
151
7
1.52
83
3.5
171
3
1.93
97
1.5
184
7
1.03
52
3.5
208
2
1.11
57
1
215
3
0.66
19
1.5
238
3
0.35
9
1.5
FIER-014
376595
7590566
1372
292
0
90
216
1
0.7
31
0.5
275
1
0.75
42
0.5
FIER-021
378903
7590823
1372
294
100
80
149
3
1.05
34
1.5
167
1
0.35
15
0.5
FIER-025
381142
7592210
1359
289
147
76
138
28
0.61
41
14
177
5
0.73
7
2.5
232
1
0.39
1
0.5
FIER-027
381316
7592294
1365
265
164
75
109
2
0.39
1
1
118
13
1.45
1
6.5
136
10
0.59
38
5
154
31
0.89
33
15.5
216
1
0.52
1
0.5
FIER-029
379077
7591763
1372
265
174
75
151
3
0.36
17
1.5
162
3
1.12
52
1.5
207
1
0.85
36
0.5
212
3
1.39
89
1.5
239
2
0.51
80
1
FIER-030
381497
7592371
1369
256
147
75
176
3
0.66
11
1.5
197
2
0.66
14
1
Hole Name
Easting
Northing
RL
Hole Depth
Azi
Dip
Depth from
Interval
Cu
Ag
True
Thick
m
m
m
m
o
0
m
m
%
ppm
m
FIER-031
161
378837
7591693
1373
269
170
75
3
0.86
41
1.5
209
3
0.58
17
1.5
224
9
1.83
82
4.5
249
1
0.46
22
0.5
253
2
0.4
16
1
FIER-032
264
380369
7591619
1371
301
154
78
1
0.57
20
0.5
FIER-033
189
379179
7591775
1372
302
176
77
3
1.12
103
1.5
197
2
0.38
39
1
213
1
0.65
126
0.5
FIER-034
170
378737
7591679
1375
250
175
76
2
0.82
29
1
FIER-035
206
378539
7591648
1374
251
192
75
1
0.44
6
0.5
FIER-036
217
378732
7591707
1375
302
171
74
2
0.76
23
1
FIER-037
205
379172
7591816
1372
283
174
76
1
1.29
62
0.5
217
6
0.69
15
3
253
3
0.92
54
1.5
263
2
1.59
114
1
FIER-038
270
379970
7591896
1373
290
176
77
2
0.56
80
1
FIER-039
265
379973
7591796
1371
301
179
77
1
0.34
1
0.5
FIER-040
238
380122
7591565
1369
283
151
75
1
0.3
8
0.5
FIER-041
265
379952
7591997
1373
305
174
77
2
0.34
17
1
FIER-042
150
378744
7591647
1373
310
178
80
1
0.77
4
0.5
FIER-043
137
379278
7591794
1369
220
174
73
2
0.5
9
1
144
10
0.66
88
5
FIER-044
189
379275
7591825
1367
269
175
77
1
0.39
12
0.5
195
2
1.07
115
1
206
1
0.72
76
0.5
210
1
0.45
68
0.5
FIER-045
183
379372
7591837
1368
286
169
79
1
0.65
16
0.5
190
3
1.13
123
1.5
204
3
1.27
137
1.5
211
5
0.33
43
2.5
FIER-046
146
379471
7591853
1370
231
164
78
2
0.75
75
1
160
1
0.47
52
0.5
FIER-047
160
378751
7591547
1369
266.09
165
76
1
0.76
12
0.5
173
5
1.31
100
2.5
187
5
0.54
29
2.5
FIER-048
187
378657
7591512
1374
277
153
75
3
0.93
57
1.5
194
5
0.61
18
2.5
FIER-049
216
378562
7591479
1367
283
173
76
3
1.06
65
1.5
222
5
0.39
12
2.5
FIER-050
237
378653
7591547
1371
301
174
76
1
0.32
8
0.5
244
13
0.59
43
6.5
261
18
0.67
40
9
FIER-051
195
381400
7592350
1366
343
163
76
2
0.74
75
1
211
1
0.58
62
0.5
219
1
0.66
1
0.5
FORR-022
253
386030
7592345
1362
280
0
90
6
0.45
60
3
FORR-028
158
381689
7592379
1368
302.03
0
90
3
0.4
8
1.5
177
1
0.34
8
0.5
FORR-029
159
381894
7592463
1367
300
0
90
10
0.4
4
5
180
4
1.17
24
2
228
2
0.96
26
1
271
1
0.46
2
0.5
FORR-032
193
381689
7592375
1361
300
182
76
9
0.55
12
4.5
210
1
0.38
8
0.5
212
1
0.51
12
0.5
225
2
0.43
16
1
FORR-033
177
381685
7592600
1362
289
183
76
1
1.19
18
0.5
181
5
1.15
44
2.5
220
1
0.33
1
0.5
LORR-005
231
390833
7596695
1363
280
160
60
1
0.33
43
0.5
T16R-003
140
458894
7635869
1223
220
340
79
1
0.99
336
0.5
Reporting > 0.3% Cu, including 3m of dilution.
Figure 3. Table of significant intercepts from historical drilling at the Fiesta Prospect and regional Prospects in the Humpback tenement applications (see Table 1).
