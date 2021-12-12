Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Noront Resources Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    NOT   CA65626P1018

NORONT RESOURCES LTD.

(NOT)
BHP ends talks with Wyloo over Noront takeover, ploughs ahead with bid

12/12/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Dec 13 (Reuters) - BHP Group ended talks with billionaire Andrew Forrest's Wyloo Metals regarding its support for the takeover of Noront Resources Ltd as the two parties were unable to reach an agreement, the mining company said on Monday.

The two companies have been in a bidding war for the Canadian nickel producer over the past year, with BHP's latest offer of C$0.75 per share surpassing Wyloo's $0.70 proposal.

BHP's all cash offer requires at least 50% of Noront shareholders to tender in support. Wyloo, Noront's largest shareholder, had said in August it would not support any bid by BHP.

The tussle between the two companies underscores the race to secure control of Noront's Eagle's Nest nickel asset in Canada's so-called Ring of Fire, a high-grade deposit of the electric-vehicle battery metal, as well as copper and palladium.

BHP said its bid continues to have the support and recommendation of the board of directors of Noront and that shareholders have until January 14, 2022 to accept. ($1 = 1.2726 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.60% 39.96 End-of-day quote.-5.82%
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. 0.00% 0.73 Delayed Quote.294.59%
PALLADIUM 0.00% 1761 Delayed Quote.-26.30%
