BHP ends talks with Wyloo over Noront takeover, ploughs ahead with bid

Dec 13 (Reuters) - BHP Group ended talks with
billionaire Andrew Forrest's Wyloo Metals regarding its support
for the takeover of Noront Resources Ltd as the two
parties were unable to reach an agreement, the mining company
said on Monday.
The two companies have been in a bidding war for the
Canadian nickel producer over the past year, with BHP's latest
offer of C$0.75 per share surpassing Wyloo's $0.70 proposal.
BHP's all cash offer requires at least 50% of Noront
shareholders to tender in support. Wyloo, Noront's largest
shareholder, had said in August it would not support any bid by
BHP.
The tussle between the two companies underscores the race to
secure control of Noront's Eagle's Nest nickel asset in Canada's
so-called Ring of Fire, a high-grade deposit of the
electric-vehicle battery metal, as well as copper and palladium.
BHP said its bid continues to have the support and
recommendation of the board of directors of Noront and that
shareholders have until January 14, 2022 to accept.
($1 = 1.2726 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)