    NOT   CA65626P1018

NORONT RESOURCES LTD.

(NOT)
Noront Resources : Australia's Wyloo promises metals hub in bid for Canada's Noront

05/31/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Model X electric cars recharge their batteries in Berlin

TORONTO (Reuters) - Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest's Wyloo Metals on Monday said it would develop a "future metals hub" and study battery material production in Canada as it seeks to clinch a takeover of nickel-copper miner Noront Resources.

Wyloo's planned unsolicited bid for the remaining shares of the Canadian miner values Noront at C$133 million ($110 million), or C$0.315 per share. It is Noront's top shareholder, with a 23% stake as of December.

Noront last week said it would look to adopt a poison-pill plan to thwart any takeover.

Wyloo head Luca Giacovazzi declined to comment on the potential for a higher bid, noting the offer is a 91% premium to Noront's share price in December, before Wyloo's initial investment.

"It's a very material premium to shareholders who have had to go through the pains of the Noront story for many years," he told Reuters.

Noront Chief Executive Alan Coutts said the company could not respond to any statements about its assets because a formal offer from Wyloo had not been received, only an expression of interest.

Wyloo said it would commit C$25 million to study the potential to produce chemical products in Ontario province, Canada, for the emerging market for electric vehicle batteries, including the construction of a ferrochrome plant.

It would also target C$100 million in contract awards to First Nation businesses and develop Noront's flagship Eagle's Nest deposit as a net-zero emissions mine, the company said.

Wyloo is a subsidiary of Forrest's Tattarang, one of Australia's largest private investment groups.

Canada in March tightened foreign investment rules in critical minerals but stopped short of barring the acquisitions of such assets.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis; editing by Barbara Lewis and Steve Orlofsky)

By Jeff Lewis


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -13,9 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2020 58,4 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,49x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 134 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart NORONT RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Noront Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Coutts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory R. Rieveley Chief Financial Officer
Paul A. Parisotto Chairman
Jean Paul Gladu Independent Director
Bo Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORONT RESOURCES LTD.72.97%111
BHP GROUP12.77%172 886
RIO TINTO PLC10.86%142 388
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.31%55 078
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.64%37 298
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.21%19 032