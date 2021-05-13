Noront Resources : Q1 2021 Corporate Presentation

This presentation includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Examples of such forward-looking information includes information regarding the timing, extent and success of exploration, development and mining activities, conclusions of economic evaluations (including those contained in the Technical Report, as defined herein), project financing requirements, project permitting, planned infrastructure for the Ring of Fire region and the estimated and anticipated economic impact of Noront's mineral projects. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; risks related to government and environmental regulation, actual results of current exploration and development activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; problems inherent to the marketability of base and precious metals; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of base and precious metals, fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects the Company; stock market volatility; competition; risk factors disclosed in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, available electronically on SEDAR; and such other factors described or referred to elsewhere herein, including unanticipated and/or unusual events. Many such factors are beyond Noront's ability to control or predict.
NORTH AMERICA'S NEXT MINING DISTRICT
Timeline
2007
2008
Discovered
Eagle's
Nest
Ni-Cu-PGE
deposit
Blackbird Chromite discovery
2012
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Positive
Ontario
Amended
Acquired
Province
Community-
Ferrochrome
Feasibility
government
"Terms of
75%
announced
led EAs for
site finalized
Study on
committed
Reference"
interest in
funding
N-S road
in Sault Ste.
Eagle's Nest
C$1bn to Ring
approved by
MacDonald
for
started
Marie
of Fire
Ontario
Mines RoF
community-
infrastructure
Government
properties
led
development
all-season
Road and
Acquired
access
mine
Cliffs
roads
Environmental
Chromite
Assessments
properties
advanced
financed
followed by
by Franco-
construction
Nevada loan
in 2023 and
production in
2026
2020
Province,
Webequie and
Marten Falls
signed
Northern
Road Link
agreement
COVID-19
shutdown of
site
Wyloo Metals
becomes
cornerstone
investor
2021
Initiate PEA
updates on
Eagle's Nest
and Blackbird
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Overview
Ring of Fire Location
Listing
TSX-V
Symbol
NOT
March 31, 2021
$0.26
52 Week High
$0.32
52 Week Low
$0.12
Market Capitalization
~ $109.7
M
Shares O/S
~ 421.8
M
Shares F/D
~ 458.6
M
Long Term Debt1,2
US$ 50 M
Major Shareholders
Wyloo Metals
23.2%
Baosteel
5.4%
1.
Wyloo Metals Loan (secured by parent company): US$15 M convertible @ CAD 0.20/share
2.
Franco-Nevada Loan: US$25 M secured by assets of wholly owned subsidiary plus accrued interest
NORONT MANAGEMENT
Management
Alan Coutts
30 years of domestic and international experience in mine
President & CEO
development and operations with Falconbridge, Noranda and most
recently Managing Director, Australasia with Xstrata Nickel.
Stephen Flewelling
35 years of experience in all aspects of exploration, feasibility
Chief Development Officer
planning, project development, construction, and operations. Former
SVP, Projects & Exploration at Glencore/Xstrata.
Greg Rieveley
A finance executive with over 20 years in the mining and retail
Chief Financial Officer
industries. Former VP, Business Development at Harry Winston
Diamond Corporation.
Glenn Nolan
A former Chief of the Missanabie Cree and President of PDAC (2012-
VP, Government Affairs
14), Glenn has spent his career involved in the areas of resource
development, Indigenous affairs and government issues.
Ryan Weston
Over 20 years experience in exploration for both base and precious
VP, Exploration
metals internationally. Previously, Ryan served as Senior Geologist
with Cliffs Natural Resources and Chief Geologist at Carlisle Goldfields.
Mark Baker
A professional engineer with more than 30 years of experience in
VP, Projects
mining and consulting engineering. His consulting work has included
projects for major nickel mining companies.
