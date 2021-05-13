Log in
    NOT   CA65626P1018

NORONT RESOURCES LTD.

(NOT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 05/13 01:43:45 pm
0.25 CAD   +2.04%
Summary

Noront Resources : Q1 2021 Corporate Presentation

05/13/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
CORPORATE PRESENTATION Q1 2021

Noront Resources Ltd. | March 31, 2021

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This presentation includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Examples of such forward-looking information includes information regarding the timing, extent and success of exploration, development and mining activities, conclusions of economic evaluations (including those contained in the Technical Report, as defined herein), project financing requirements, project permitting, planned infrastructure for the Ring of Fire region and the estimated and anticipated economic impact of Noront's mineral projects. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; risks related to government and environmental regulation, actual results of current exploration and development activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; problems inherent to the marketability of base and precious metals; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of base and precious metals, fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects the Company; stock market volatility; competition; risk factors disclosed in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, available electronically on SEDAR; and such other factors described or referred to elsewhere herein, including unanticipated and/or unusual events. Many such factors are beyond Noront's ability to control or predict.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those reliant on forward-looking information.

All of the forward-looking information given in this presentation is qualified by these cautionary statements and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information due to its inherent uncertainty. Noront disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues.

Ryan Weston, M.Sc.,MBA, P.Geo, VP, Exploration, Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101"), has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this presentation.

2

NORTH AMERICA'S NEXT MINING DISTRICT

Timeline

2007

-

2008

Discovered

Eagle's

Nest

Ni-Cu-PGE

deposit

----

Blackbird Chromite discovery

2012

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Positive

Ontario

Amended

Acquired

Province

Community-

Ferrochrome

Feasibility

government

"Terms of

75%

announced

led EAs for

site finalized

Study on

committed

Reference"

interest in

funding

N-S road

in Sault Ste.

Eagle's Nest

C$1bn to Ring

approved by

MacDonald

for

started

Marie

of Fire

Ontario

Mines RoF

community-

----

infrastructure

Government

properties

led

development

----

all-season

Road and

Acquired

access

mine

Cliffs

roads

Environmental

Chromite

Assessments

properties

advanced

financed

followed by

by Franco-

construction

Nevada loan

in 2023 and

production in

2026

2020

Province,

Webequie and

Marten Falls

signed

Northern

Road Link

agreement

----

COVID-19

shutdown of

site

----

Wyloo Metals

becomes

cornerstone

investor

2021

Initiate PEA

updates on

Eagle's Nest

and Blackbird

3

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Overview

Ring of Fire Location

Listing

TSX-V

Symbol

NOT

March 31, 2021

$0.26

52 Week High

$0.32

52 Week Low

$0.12

Market Capitalization

~ $109.7

M

Shares O/S

~ 421.8

M

Shares F/D

~ 458.6

M

Long Term Debt1,2

US$ 50 M

Major Shareholders

Wyloo Metals

23.2%

Baosteel

5.4%

1.

Wyloo Metals Loan (secured by parent company): US$15 M convertible @ CAD 0.20/share

2.

Franco-Nevada Loan: US$25 M secured by assets of wholly owned subsidiary plus accrued interest

4

NORONT MANAGEMENT

Management

Alan Coutts

30 years of domestic and international experience in mine

President & CEO

development and operations with Falconbridge, Noranda and most

recently Managing Director, Australasia with Xstrata Nickel.

Stephen Flewelling

35 years of experience in all aspects of exploration, feasibility

Chief Development Officer

planning, project development, construction, and operations. Former

SVP, Projects & Exploration at Glencore/Xstrata.

Greg Rieveley

A finance executive with over 20 years in the mining and retail

Chief Financial Officer

industries. Former VP, Business Development at Harry Winston

Diamond Corporation.

Glenn Nolan

A former Chief of the Missanabie Cree and President of PDAC (2012-

VP, Government Affairs

14), Glenn has spent his career involved in the areas of resource

development, Indigenous affairs and government issues.

Ryan Weston

Over 20 years experience in exploration for both base and precious

VP, Exploration

metals internationally. Previously, Ryan served as Senior Geologist

with Cliffs Natural Resources and Chief Geologist at Carlisle Goldfields.

Mark Baker

A professional engineer with more than 30 years of experience in

VP, Projects

mining and consulting engineering. His consulting work has included

projects for major nickel mining companies.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Noront Resources Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
