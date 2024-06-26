Norse Atlantic ASA invites to an investor update

Arendal, Norway, 26 July 2024 - Norse Atlantic ASA invites to an investor update

covering:



· Strategic Process

· Q2 Operations

· Business Outlook 2024 and 2025



Representing the company:



Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO



Anders Hall Jomaas, CFO



Date & Time:



Tuesday 2 July 2024, 12:00 CEST



Location:



Pareto Securities / Virtual



Dronning Mauds gate 3



0250 Oslo



RSVP:



Please register with your sales representative or events.no@paretosec.com



This presentation is for investors. For any media enquiries please contact

Philip Allport, SVP Communications at philip.allport@flynorse.com



Norse Atlantic Airways is an airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul

flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded

by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet

of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787

Dreamliners that serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas,

Miami, Orlando, Bangkok, Cape Town, Oslo, Athens, London, Berlin, Rome and

Paris. The company's first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14,

2022.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

622433_Norse_Investor_Update_2_July_2024.pdf

