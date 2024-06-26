26 Jun 2024 13:32 CEST
Norse Atlantic ASA
Arendal, Norway, 26 July 2024 - Norse Atlantic ASA invites to an investor update
covering:
· Strategic Process
· Q2 Operations
· Business Outlook 2024 and 2025
Representing the company:
Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO
Anders Hall Jomaas, CFO
Date & Time:
Tuesday 2 July 2024, 12:00 CEST
Location:
Pareto Securities / Virtual
Dronning Mauds gate 3
0250 Oslo
RSVP:
Please register with your sales representative or events.no@paretosec.com
This presentation is for investors. For any media enquiries please contact
Philip Allport, SVP Communications at philip.allport@flynorse.com
Norse Atlantic Airways is an airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul
flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded
by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet
of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787
Dreamliners that serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas,
Miami, Orlando, Bangkok, Cape Town, Oslo, Athens, London, Berlin, Rome and
Paris. The company's first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14,
2022.
More information:
