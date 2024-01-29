Norseman Silver Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing silver assets with upside potential in the Americas. The Companyâs property portfolio includes the Taquetren silver / gold project in Argentina, and Cariboo, Silver Vista and Silver Switchback projects in central British Columbia, Canada. The Taquetren silver / gold project covers 28,448 hectares (285 km2), located in the Navidad-Calcatreau Mining District, Argentina. The Company holds a 100% interest in certain mining claims located in the Skeena Mining Division area in British Columbia, known as the Caribou Property. The Company owns 100% interest in certain mining claims in the Silver Vista project, located 55 kilometers (km) northeast (NE) of Smithers, British Columbia, Canada. The Silver Switchback property is located 55 km east-southeast of Terrace, British Columbia, in the Stikine terrane. The rocks on the property are of the Hazelton Group volcanics and sedimentary rocks.

Sector Diversified Mining