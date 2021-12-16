Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norsk Hydro ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norsk Hydro : Hydro's holiday contribution to UNICEF's work to help empower young migrants

12/16/2021 | 05:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"UNICEF's efforts to help children who needs it the most throughout the world are very important. I am happy that we can support the work UNICEF does and we know that our employees appreciate this donation, too," says Hydro President & CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim.

Helping improve opportunities for children and young people around the world is a core element of Hydro's sustainability efforts, with a goal to empower 500,000 people with education and future skill development by 2030.

"As a global company, with a presence in more than 40 countries worldwide, it is important that we contribute to global efforts that improve children and young people's lives and protect their rights," Aasheim says.

The contribution will help finance UNICEF's UPSHIFT program in Italy for young migrants and refugees.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to save children's lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfill their potential, from early childhood through adolescence. UNICEF works with partners around the world to promote policies and expand access to services that protect all children.

Hydro entered into a new partnership agreement with UNICEF as a Signature Partner of UNICEF Norway in 2020.

Published: December 16, 2021

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 10:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORSK HYDRO ASA
05:49aNORSK HYDRO : Hydro's holiday contribution to UNICEF's work to help empower young migrants
PU
12/15NORSK HYDRO : On the way to net-zero aluminium
PU
12/14NORSK HYDRO : Hydro building new aluminium remelt facility in Hungary
PU
12/13EUROPE : Travel stocks push European shares lower on Omicron worries
RE
12/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : General Motors, JP Morgan, Pfizer, Novavax, Ford...
12/13Norsk Hydro to Mass Produce Greener Aluminum in 2022
DJ
12/13New Fortress Energy Inc Signs Gas Supply Agreement with Hydro for the Alunorte Alumina ..
CI
12/13Norsk Hydro CFO says high volatility of aluminium price set to continue
RE
12/13Norsk hydro cfo says high price volatility expected to continue going into 2022
RE
12/13NORSK HYDRO : Hydro to produce first near-zero carbon aluminium in 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORSK HYDRO ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 144 B 15 964 M 15 964 M
Net income 2021 9 766 M 1 084 M 1 084 M
Net Debt 2021 5 138 M 570 M 570 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 5,27%
Capitalization 129 B 14 196 M 14 324 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart NORSK HYDRO ASA
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 62,92 NOK
Average target price 78,34 NOK
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & Chief Executive Officer
Pål Kildemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Anne-Lene Midseim Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSK HYDRO ASA57.85%14 196
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED45.62%14 361
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED90.48%13 342
ALCOA CORPORATION121.13%9 537
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL3.85%5 425
ALUMINA LIMITED2.18%3 875