Norsk Hydro : Hydro's holiday contribution to UNICEF's work to help empower young migrants

"UNICEF's efforts to help children who needs it the most throughout the world are very important. I am happy that we can support the work UNICEF does and we know that our employees appreciate this donation, too," says Hydro President & CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim.

Helping improve opportunities for children and young people around the world is a core element of Hydro's sustainability efforts, with a goal to empower 500,000 people with education and future skill development by 2030.

"As a global company, with a presence in more than 40 countries worldwide, it is important that we contribute to global efforts that improve children and young people's lives and protect their rights," Aasheim says.

The contribution will help finance UNICEF's UPSHIFT program in Italy for young migrants and refugees.

About UNICEF UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to save children's lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfill their potential, from early childhood through adolescence. UNICEF works with partners around the world to promote policies and expand access to services that protect all children. Hydro entered into a new partnership agreement with UNICEF as a Signature Partner of UNICEF Norway in 2020.