July 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminum producer Norsk Hydro posted on Tuesday an 18% fall in second-quarter core profit to 5.84 billion Norwegian crowns ($533.09 million), due to lower volumes and margins, despite higher alumina prices.

Analysts on average had expected it to report a core profit of 6.15 billion crowns, according to a company compiled consensus. ($1 = 10.9549 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Jesus Calero; Editing by Jamie Freed)