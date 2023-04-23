Aluminium's fortunes tied to Yunnan weather forecast: Andy Home

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium
production grew by 2.0% year-on-year to 16.9 million tonnes in
the first three months of 2023, according to the latest monthly
assessment from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI).
The headline growth figure flatters to deceive.
Production outside of China is flat-lining, with restarts
and curtailments largely cancelling each other out.
China, which accounts for just under 60% of the world's
primary metal production, lifted output by 3.9% relative to the
first quarter of 2022, but the growth rate slowed sharply to
just 0.9% in March.
Expressed in terms of annualised run-rates, China's output
of 39.9 million tonnes last month was the lowest in a year and
down by 1.6 million tonnes from August's record 41.5 million.
New and restarted capacity is failing to offset lower
production in the hydro-rich province of Yunnan, where
power-hungry smelters have been ordered to reduce operations to
help cope with a severe drought.
China's aluminium production is now highly dependent on
weather patterns in the south of the country. So too is the
global aluminium market.
PRAYING FOR RAIN
Yunnan province accounts for around 12% of China's aluminium
capacity and produced 4.2 million tonnes in 2022.
It has been a fast-growing production hub as Chinese
operators have migrated from coal-powered provinces in a quest
to produce low-carbon "green" aluminium using hydro energy.
Hydro power, however, requires rainfall and Yunnan is
experiencing its worst drought in decades.
The provincial capital Kunming, which has received only 10%
of its normal precipitation so far this year, earlier this week
issued an orange drought alert, the second most severe warning
in a four-tiered system. Many other towns have done the same,
according to China Daily.
Industrial energy users, including aluminium smelters, have
been instructed to reduce operations to balance the power
system.
Around two million tonnes of the province's production
capacity is now off-line, according to Li Jiahui, an analyst at
consultancy Shanghai Metals Market, speaking at a conference in
Zhengzhou.
While other provinces have restarted capacity or even
brought on new electrolysis lines, the impact has failed to
offset the losses in Yunnan.
In theory things will turn around with the approaching rainy
season, but in practice it will depend on just how much rain
falls and whether there will be sufficient guaranteed power to
allow smelters to commit to the costs of reactivating idled
capacity.
WESTERN PRODUCTION FLAT-LINES
Primary aluminium production outside of China was flat
year-on-year in the first quarter.
Only two regions registered significant changes relative to
the first three months of 2022.
Latin American production surged by 24% thanks to the
ramp-up of the Alumar smelter in Brazil, which is being
restarted after six years of care and maintenance, and the
return to full operations of the Aluar plant in Argentina.
However, the region is a relatively small producer and even
with the stellar growth rate accounted for just 5% of
non-Chinese production in the first quarter.
At the other end of the spectrum lies Western Europe, where
first-quarter production was down by 10% on last year.
High energy prices have forced multiple smelters to idle
capacity over the last year, and annualised run-rates in the
region have fallen to multi-year lows of 2.7 million tonnes.
Output appears to be bottoming out, with no new
announcements of curtailments and Norwegian producer Hydro
negotiating a last-minute deal to avoid a potentially
protracted strike at two of its smelters.
Next year will see the return of the San Ciprian smelter in
Spain, which Alcoa will restart after two years of idling
with new renewable power agreements.
Others may also reactivate curtailed capacity if power
prices hold their lower levels after spiking in the wake of
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WEATHER WATCH
However, China's dominant position in the global aluminium
picture means that it holds the key to future production
patterns.
And the key variable within China is Yunnan, which can churn
out as much metal as all the smelters in North and Latin America
combined.
Both the global supply chain and the aluminium price are
becoming ever more dependent on rainfall patterns in southern
China.
Seasonality is a new source of volatility for a metal that
was previously defined by the predictable nature of the
continuous aluminium smelter process.
Aluminium's green energy-transition ambitions come with a
big green production caveat.
