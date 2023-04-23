Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norsk Hydro ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:27:51 2023-04-21 am EDT
80.14 NOK   -2.20%
04/23Aluminium's fortunes tied to Yunnan weather forecast: Andy Home
RE
04/21Norsk Hydro : Primary insiders purchase shares
AQ
04/21Norsk Hydro : Reminder - Invitation to Hydro's first quarter 2023 (new link to webcast and Q&A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aluminium's fortunes tied to Yunnan weather forecast: Andy Home

04/23/2023 | 09:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium production grew by 2.0% year-on-year to 16.9 million tonnes in the first three months of 2023, according to the latest monthly assessment from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI).

The headline growth figure flatters to deceive.

Production outside of China is flat-lining, with restarts and curtailments largely cancelling each other out.

China, which accounts for just under 60% of the world's primary metal production, lifted output by 3.9% relative to the first quarter of 2022, but the growth rate slowed sharply to just 0.9% in March.

Expressed in terms of annualised run-rates, China's output of 39.9 million tonnes last month was the lowest in a year and down by 1.6 million tonnes from August's record 41.5 million.

New and restarted capacity is failing to offset lower production in the hydro-rich province of Yunnan, where power-hungry smelters have been ordered to reduce operations to help cope with a severe drought.

China's aluminium production is now highly dependent on weather patterns in the south of the country. So too is the global aluminium market.

PRAYING FOR RAIN

Yunnan province accounts for around 12% of China's aluminium capacity and produced 4.2 million tonnes in 2022.

It has been a fast-growing production hub as Chinese operators have migrated from coal-powered provinces in a quest to produce low-carbon "green" aluminium using hydro energy.

Hydro power, however, requires rainfall and Yunnan is experiencing its worst drought in decades.

The provincial capital Kunming, which has received only 10% of its normal precipitation so far this year, earlier this week issued an orange drought alert, the second most severe warning in a four-tiered system. Many other towns have done the same, according to China Daily.

Industrial energy users, including aluminium smelters, have been instructed to reduce operations to balance the power system.

Around two million tonnes of the province's production capacity is now off-line, according to Li Jiahui, an analyst at consultancy Shanghai Metals Market, speaking at a conference in Zhengzhou.

While other provinces have restarted capacity or even brought on new electrolysis lines, the impact has failed to offset the losses in Yunnan.

In theory things will turn around with the approaching rainy season, but in practice it will depend on just how much rain falls and whether there will be sufficient guaranteed power to allow smelters to commit to the costs of reactivating idled capacity.

WESTERN PRODUCTION FLAT-LINES

Primary aluminium production outside of China was flat year-on-year in the first quarter.

Only two regions registered significant changes relative to the first three months of 2022.

Latin American production surged by 24% thanks to the ramp-up of the Alumar smelter in Brazil, which is being restarted after six years of care and maintenance, and the return to full operations of the Aluar plant in Argentina.

However, the region is a relatively small producer and even with the stellar growth rate accounted for just 5% of non-Chinese production in the first quarter.

At the other end of the spectrum lies Western Europe, where first-quarter production was down by 10% on last year.

High energy prices have forced multiple smelters to idle capacity over the last year, and annualised run-rates in the region have fallen to multi-year lows of 2.7 million tonnes.

Output appears to be bottoming out, with no new announcements of curtailments and Norwegian producer Hydro negotiating a last-minute deal to avoid a potentially protracted strike at two of its smelters.

Next year will see the return of the San Ciprian smelter in Spain, which Alcoa will restart after two years of idling with new renewable power agreements.

Others may also reactivate curtailed capacity if power prices hold their lower levels after spiking in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

WEATHER WATCH

However, China's dominant position in the global aluminium picture means that it holds the key to future production patterns.

And the key variable within China is Yunnan, which can churn out as much metal as all the smelters in North and Latin America combined.

Both the global supply chain and the aluminium price are becoming ever more dependent on rainfall patterns in southern China.

Seasonality is a new source of volatility for a metal that was previously defined by the predictable nature of the continuous aluminium smelter process.

Aluminium's green energy-transition ambitions come with a big green production caveat.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

(Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCOA CORPORATION -5.15% 38.16 Delayed Quote.-16.08%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.09% 240.0046 Delayed Quote.26.38%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.04% 5.5472 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
NORSK HYDRO ASA -2.20% 80.14 Real-time Quote.9.30%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.25% 151.4178 Real-time Quote.1.19%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 218.5 Delayed Quote.23.34%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 81.876 Delayed Quote.11.88%
All news about NORSK HYDRO ASA
04/23Aluminium's fortunes tied to Yunnan weather forecas..
RE
04/21Norsk Hydro : Primary insiders purchase shares
AQ
04/21Norsk Hydro : Reminder - Invitation to Hydro's first quarter 2023 (new link to webcast and..
AQ
04/20Norsk Hydro Units to Resume Operations as Norway Labor Dispute Ends
MT
04/20Norsk Hydro Operations at Aluminum Plants to Resume as Labor Dispute Ends
DJ
04/20Norsk Hydro : Labor dispute between NHO and LO has ended
AQ
04/20Norsk Hydro ASA Ends Labor Dispute Between NHO and LO
CI
04/17Norsk Hydro : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
04/17Norsk Hydro Warns of Delivery Delays amid Staff Protest
MT
04/16Norsk Hydro : Strike at Hydro Karmøy and Hydro Årdal
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORSK HYDRO ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 184 B 17 356 M 17 356 M
Net income 2023 13 459 M 1 271 M 1 271 M
Net Debt 2023 2 608 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 5,81%
Capitalization 163 B 15 403 M 15 403 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 32 014
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart NORSK HYDRO ASA
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 80,14 NOK
Average target price 83,07 NOK
Spread / Average Target 3,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & Chief Executive Officer
Pål Kildemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Anne-Lene Midseim Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Marianne Wiinholt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSK HYDRO ASA9.30%15 403
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED37.65%14 454
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-10.78%11 443
ALCOA CORPORATION-16.08%6 806
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD24.20%6 068
SHENZHEN KEDALI INDUSTRY CO., LTD.10.27%4 457
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer