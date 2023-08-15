COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hydro Rein, owned by energy and aluminium company Norsk Hydro, is establishing a solar power company with the Norwegian Church Endowment (OVF), a landowner and wholly owned state fund, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hydro Rein and OVF aim to develop seven solar projects totaling 655 megawatt (MW) at selected properties in Norway, the company said.

The new company will be owned 49.9% by Hydro Rein and 50.1% by OVF, Hydro said.

Hydro Rein will be responsible for project development and construction of the solar power plants, the company added.

The size of the projects will vary from 20 MW up to 100 MW, totaling 655 MW.

Annual production is estimated to be 330 GWh, with a potential for an additional 400 GWh per year. (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto)