Most base metals slide on dollar strength, demand worries

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Most base metals fell on
Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar hit a two-decade peak and fears
intensified that a global recession would dampen demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1.4% to $7,252.50 a tonne by 0504 GMT, while the most-traded
October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
dipped 0.5% to 60,880 yuan ($8,428.16) a tonne.
The dollar hit a fresh two-decade high against a basket of
currencies, making the greenback-priced metals more expensive
for buyers holding other currencies.
On Tuesday, the World Bank cut its economic growth outlook
for top metals consumer China. It projected China to grow 2.8%
this year, a significant deceleration from its previous forecast
of 5.0%.
Fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes amid hawkish
messages from central banks on controlling super-hot inflation
kept investors on edge.
"Macro weakness and more interest rate rises are holding us
back from any bullish speculation in the market," a China-based
metal trader said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates by at
least another percentage point this year, Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans said on Tuesday.
The Bank of England said late on Monday that it would not
hesitate to change interest rates and was monitoring markets
"very closely."
Prices of copper, often used as an economic indicator, have
fallen more than 25% so far this year, weighed down by the war
in Ukraine, aggressive rate hikes and China's strict COVID-19
curbs.
Falling demand in Europe has pushed Norwegian aluminium
producer Norsk Hydro to cut output at two local plants,
the company said on Tuesday.
LME aluminium fell 1.1% to $2,091 a tonne, zinc
was down 0.9% to $2,834.50 a tonne and tin
declined 1% to $20,470 a tonne.
ShFE aluminium dropped 1.3% to 18,030 yuan a tonne,
zinc lost 2.1% to 23,835 yuan a tonne and nickel
fell 2.1% to 181,510 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 7.2234 Chinese yuan)
