  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norsk Hydro ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:27 2022-09-27 am EDT
57.44 NOK   +0.14%
01:24aMost base metals slide on dollar strength, demand worries
RE
12:14aNorsk Hydro To Trim Aluminum Production In Norwegian Plants Amid Lower Demand
MT
09/27Most base metals drop on rate-hike fears, China demand concerns
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Most base metals slide on dollar strength, demand worries

09/28/2022 | 01:24am EDT
BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Most base metals fell on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar hit a two-decade peak and fears intensified that a global recession would dampen demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.4% to $7,252.50 a tonne by 0504 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.5% to 60,880 yuan ($8,428.16) a tonne.

The dollar hit a fresh two-decade high against a basket of currencies, making the greenback-priced metals more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

On Tuesday, the World Bank cut its economic growth outlook for top metals consumer China. It projected China to grow 2.8% this year, a significant deceleration from its previous forecast of 5.0%.

Fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes amid hawkish messages from central banks on controlling super-hot inflation kept investors on edge.

"Macro weakness and more interest rate rises are holding us back from any bullish speculation in the market," a China-based metal trader said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates by at least another percentage point this year, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday.

The Bank of England said late on Monday that it would not hesitate to change interest rates and was monitoring markets "very closely."

Prices of copper, often used as an economic indicator, have fallen more than 25% so far this year, weighed down by the war in Ukraine, aggressive rate hikes and China's strict COVID-19 curbs.

Falling demand in Europe has pushed Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro to cut output at two local plants, the company said on Tuesday.

LME aluminium fell 1.1% to $2,091 a tonne, zinc was down 0.9% to $2,834.50 a tonne and tin declined 1% to $20,470 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium dropped 1.3% to 18,030 yuan a tonne, zinc lost 2.1% to 23,835 yuan a tonne and nickel fell 2.1% to 181,510 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 7.2234 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.78% 0.63837 Delayed Quote.-10.87%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.63% 1.06592 Delayed Quote.-20.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.47% 0.7252 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.45% 0.95536 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.23% 0.012211 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.75% 0.55872 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
NORSK HYDRO ASA 0.14% 57.44 Real-time Quote.-17.49%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -1.02% 132.4389 Real-time Quote.-24.04%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.75% 7.23045 Delayed Quote.12.81%
All news about NORSK HYDRO ASA
Analyst Recommendations on NORSK HYDRO ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 208 B 19 269 M 19 269 M
Net income 2022 23 794 M 2 203 M 2 203 M
Net cash 2022 5 086 M 471 M 471 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,95x
Yield 2022 14,7%
Capitalization 118 B 10 917 M 10 917 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart NORSK HYDRO ASA
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 57,44 NOK
Average target price 76,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & Chief Executive Officer
Pål Kildemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Anne-Lene Midseim Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Marianne Wiinholt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSK HYDRO ASA-17.49%10 917
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-21.46%10 076
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-37.12%8 991
ALCOA CORPORATION-41.76%6 202
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD83.50%5 390
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672