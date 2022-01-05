Norsk Hydro : Bank of America ML Conference, 19 May 2021.pdf (pdf, 1.67MB)
Hilde Merete Aasheim 19 May 2021
Green transition in major regions requires more aluminium, e.g., higher aluminium content in EVs
Higher end-product adaption of aluminium due to recyclability
Focus on ESG could phase significant upside for green products
Primary aluminum based on renewable power will qualify under the EU taxonomy criteria
No thresholds have been included for recycling. All secondary aluminium is taxonomy compliant.
Increasing cost of supply towards next decade due to new projects with higher capex based on hydropower
Restrictions on supply growth, especially in China, reduce risk of sustained over-capacity next decade
Seizing opportunities where our capabilities match megatrends
1
1 Strengthen position in low-carbon aluminium
2 Diversify and grow in new energy
Renewable energy
Batteries
Hydrogen
New improvement target of NOK 7.4 billion by 2025 and commercial ambition of NOK 1.5 billion adjusted for Rolling
1)
Improvement program
2020 accumulated improvement
NOK billion
Corporate Energy
1.0
Extrusions
2025 accumulated improvement potential by year
NOK billion
7.4
2021 target of 5.1 BNOK
0.6
0.2
accumulated improvements
0.6
2.7
1.0
0.9
0.5
1.0
1.4
4.8
B&A ramp-up
2)
0.8
Improvements
0.5
2019A
2020A
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Total
Commercial ambition
Additional NOK 1.5 billion in market and customer growth opportunities by 2025
1.5
•
New products including
20%
greener brands, HyForge
TM
• Market share gains in dedicated segments
• Margin expansion in new
80%
customer projects
Aluminium Metal
Extrusions
Ambition
1)
Achieved NOK 0.5 biliion of 1.1 billion 2025 target by 2020, and represented a commercial ambition of NOK 0.5 billion
4
2)
Alunorte and Paragominas ramp-up to full nameplate capacity
Google Hudson Square in Hydro REDUXA facade…
450 tonnes of Hydro REDUXA
1.3 million square feet office space
produced at Hydro's Sunndal plant in Norway
Hydro REDUXA capacity of ~415 kt, ~20% of Hydro total
Strong Q1 sales for Hydro REDUXA
Hydro REDUXA sales
1) k tons
~75
~45
7
Increased Hydro REDUXA demand in Q1
Photo: Field Condition
5
1) Excluding Rolling
Sales 2021
144 B
16 246 M
16 246 M
Net income 2021
9 766 M
1 103 M
1 103 M
Net Debt 2021
3 506 M
396 M
396 M
P/E ratio 2021
14,5x
Yield 2021
5,00%
Capitalization
145 B
16 431 M
16 434 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,04x
EV / Sales 2022
0,88x
Nbr of Employees
34 000
Free-Float
64,7%
