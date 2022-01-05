Norsk Hydro : Bank of America ML Conference, 19 May 2021.pdf (pdf, 1.67MB)

Green transition in major regions requires more aluminium, e.g., higher aluminium content in EVs

Higher end-product adaption of aluminium due to recyclability

Focus on ESG could phase significant upside for green products

Primary aluminum based on renewable power will qualify under the EU taxonomy criteria

No thresholds have been included for recycling. All secondary aluminium is taxonomy compliant.

Increasing cost of supply towards next decade due to new projects with higher capex based on hydropower