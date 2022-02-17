Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Norsk Hydro ASA
  News
  Summary
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
  Report
Norsk Hydro : Complex aluminium components from Hydro for all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning

02/17/2022 | 08:18am EST
The company is delivering seamless aluminum tubing used in the frame of the cab in the all-electric F-150 Lightning. Hydro began supplying aluminum components with the 2015 model year F-150 and that continues with the upcoming 2022 F-150 Lightning.

"As an industry leader, our ability to collaborate with manufacturers throughout the entire product lifecycle, from development to launch, truly sets us apart," says Charlie Straface, senior vice president responsible for the Hydro Extrusion North America business unit.

"We are proud of our longstanding relationship with Ford and the work we have done on the new and challenging components in this groundbreaking vehicle."

As part of this relationship, he explains that Hydro collaborates with Ford R&D and its advanced engineering groups in the development of new products and aluminium alloys.

Cressona plant is Ford Q1 supplier

Most of the components that Hydro sends to Ford are manufactured at its Cressona plant, in Pennsylvania. In 2016, the Cressona plant became one of the first in the aluminium extrusion industry to receive Ford Motor Company's Q1 Award.

In addition to the F-150 Lightning (available Spring 2022), Hydro manufactures components used in the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.

About Hydro Extrusions

Part of the Norway-based Hydro group, Hydro Extrusions is a world-leading aluminium extrusion business counting around 100 production sites in 40 countries and employing 21,000 people. Through our unique combination of local expertise, global network, and unmatched R&D capabilities, we can offer everything from standard profiles, to advanced development and manufacturing for most industries.

Published: February 17, 2022

Contact
Jacob Nielsen

Director Communication, Hydro Extrusions

+47 903 65 216
jacob.nielsen@hydro.com

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 13:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
