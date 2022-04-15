Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norsk Hydro ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/13 07:09:23 am EDT
90.00 NOK   +3.33%
05:10aNORSK HYDRO : Eolus and Hydro REIN sell 75% of wind power project Stor-Skälsjön to MEAG
PU
04/14Norsk Hydro ASA - Hem and Formafantasma launch the T Shelf, made with recycled aluminium
AQ
04/14Norsk Hydro - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norsk Hydro : Eolus and Hydro REIN sell 75% of wind power project Stor-Skälsjön to MEAG

04/15/2022 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The transaction covers 75% of the shares in the project company at an enterprise value of EUR 361.4 million (100% basis). Eolus is to sell all its shares amounting to 51% for a purchase price of EUR 18.4 million. Hydro REIN will sell 24% of the shares for a purchase price of EUR 8.7 million and will remain as co-owner of the project with a 25% interest. Eolus and Hydro REIN acquired the project, which is located in Sundsvall and Timrå municipalities in Sweden (SE2), from Enercon in June 2021.

"This agreement confirms our capacity to deliver high-quality facilities as well as competitive asset management services. There is great interest in renewable investments, and we have a large number of projects within wind, solar and energy storage in our portfolio, says Per Witalisson," CEO of Eolus.

The wind farm will comprise of 42 Siemens Gamesa SG 6.6-170 wind turbines (turbine supply agreement communicated on December 30, 2021). Construction has started and commissioning is planned for autumn 2023.

"We welcome MEAG as a co-owner in the project and very much look forward to our partnership. This transaction enables us to optimize capital allocation and the return on our investment while retaining a significant stake in the project, consistent with our long-term ownership and portfolio strategy, says Olivier Girardot, Head of Hydro REIN.

Eolus and Hydro REIN will jointly construct the wind farm on behalf of the investors under a Construction Management Agreement (CMA). Revenues under the CMA are estimated to approximately EUR 42.3 million to be shared 51/49 between Eolus and Hydro REIN. As part of the agreement Eolus has also been entrusted to provide technical, operational and administrative services for the wind farm on a 15-year contract.

"We are pleased to announce a further wind power project acquisition with Eolus in Sweden. The investment expands our portfolio in renewable energy where MEAG is strongly engaged and contributes to a carbon-free energy supply in Europe. We are looking forward to the partnership with Eolus and Hydro REIN in this project," says Holger Kerzel, MEAG Member of the Management Board and Global Head of Illiquid Assets.

The transaction is subject to customary approvals from competition authorities and is expected to be completed later this year.

About Hydro REIN

Hydro REIN was established in 2021 as part of Hydro's strategy to grow in renewables. The company aims at becoming the preferred supplier of renewable power and other energy solutions for industrial clients.

Hydro REIN has a significant pipeline of wind and solar projects in Brazil and the Nordics for long-term power supply to Hydro and other industrial offtakers. Hydro REIN is also developing a range of energy solutions to assist industries with the management and optimization of its energy consumption and storage behind-the-meter.

Published: April 15, 2022

Related links
Contact
Line Haugetraa

Head of Investor Relations

+47 41406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com
Anders Vindegg

Head of External and Internal Communication, Group Communication

+47 93864271
anders.vindegg@hydro.com

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 09:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORSK HYDRO ASA
05:10aNORSK HYDRO : Eolus and Hydro REIN sell 75% of wind power project Stor-Skälsjön to MEAG
PU
04/14Norsk Hydro ASA - Hem and Formafantasma launch the T Shelf, made with recycled aluminiu..
AQ
04/14Norsk Hydro - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
04/13NORSK HYDRO : Hem and Formafantasma launch the T Shelf, made with recycled aluminium
PU
04/13NORSK HYDRO : Appendix 5 - Current and proposed Articles of Association of the company
PU
04/13NORSK HYDRO : Appendix 9 - Guide for online participation of the AGM of Norsk Hydro ASA
PU
04/13NORSK HYDRO : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
04/12NORSK HYDRO : Hydro Extrusions in Brazil receives ASI certification
PU
04/08NORSK HYDRO : Albras restarts production line
PU
04/08NORSK HYDRO : Appendix 3 - Board of Director's remuneration report for leading persons for..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORSK HYDRO ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 198 B 22 476 M 22 476 M
Net income 2022 22 381 M 2 541 M 2 541 M
Net cash 2022 11 870 M 1 348 M 1 348 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,40x
Yield 2022 7,62%
Capitalization 185 B 20 961 M 20 961 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 31 264
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart NORSK HYDRO ASA
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 90,00 NOK
Average target price 98,69 NOK
Spread / Average Target 9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & Chief Executive Officer
Pål Kildemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Anne-Lene Midseim Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSK HYDRO ASA29.46%20 961
ALCOA CORPORATION47.31%16 187
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED14.92%15 941
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED11.14%14 448
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD69.20%5 429
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672