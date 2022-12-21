Advanced search
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:16 2022-12-21 am EST
72.22 NOK   +1.26%
Norsk Hydro : Hydro Lucé first plant in France certified by DNV to produce Hydro CIRCAL

12/21/2022 | 08:59am EST
"Our customers are asking for more low-carbon products to further lower their carbon footprint and it's exciting to be able to offer Hydro CIRCAL at Lucé. This also helps to accelerate the circular economy in Europe," says Eivind Kallevik, Executive Vice President of Hydro Aluminium Metal.

Recycling scrap aluminium requires only 5 percent of the energy used to produce primary aluminium, saving energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Certified low-carbon aluminium

By adding capabilities to produce Hydro CIRCAL at Lucé, Hydro will be able to supply customers in the region with more certified low-carbon aluminium.

"We are proud to be the first plant in France certified to produce Hydro CIRCAL, producing low-carbon recycled aluminium for our customers. This is a great recognition of the team in Lucé, knowing how hard we have worked to get this certification. I am very proud of the team," says Karl Willart, Director of Operations at Hydro Lucé.

Hydro Lucé management. From left: Ianis Moulin (Process Enginner), Karl Willart (Plant Manager), Amandine Benoit (QHSE Manager) and Sebastien Kret (Production Responsible). Important enabler to strengthen position in low-carbon aluminium

The initial annual production of Hydro CIRCAL from Lucé is expected to be around 1000 tonnes. The independent risk management and quality assurance company DNV-GL issued the certificate for production on October 28, 2022.

Increased recycling of post-consumer scrap is one of three main initiatives in Hydro's climate strategy. Hydro's goal is to double the use of post-consumer scrap by 2025, from around 250,000 tonnes to over 500,000 tonnes per year. The use of post-consumer scrap significantly reduces the CO2 footprint compared to pre-consumer (process) scrap as well as to primary aluminium.

Earlier this year, Hydro produced its first batch of Hydro CIRCAL 100R at its recycler in Clearveaux, Luxembourg.

About Hydro Lucé

The recycling plant in Lucé has been serving key European industries since 1959. Today, the plant recycles 62,000 tonnes per year of recycled aluminum extrusion ingot, serving industries such as building and construction, automotive and transportation.

About Hydro CIRCAL

Hydro CIRCAL is a certified alloy with post-consumer recycled aluminium, containing at least 75 percent post-consumer aluminium scrap. The composition of CIRCAL is verified by DNV GL, based on traceability and quality principles developed by Hydro.

Hydro's advanced scrap sorting technology makes it possible for the company to offer prime quality aluminium with the most post-consumer recycled content available in the market.

Read more about Hydro's low-carbon aluminium solutions

Published: December 21, 2022

Contact
Kristin Karlstad

Head of Communication & Public Affairs, Hydro Aluminium Metal

+47 99 22 66 04
kristin.karlstad@hydro.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 13:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 210 B 21 157 M 21 157 M
Net income 2022 26 597 M 2 683 M 2 683 M
Net cash 2022 278 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,51x
Yield 2022 11,4%
Capitalization 146 B 14 711 M 14 711 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart NORSK HYDRO ASA
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 71,32 NOK
Average target price 73,29 NOK
Spread / Average Target 2,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & Chief Executive Officer
Pål Kildemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Anne-Lene Midseim Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Marianne Wiinholt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSK HYDRO ASA2.59%14 711
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-3.91%12 180
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%10 346
ALCOA CORPORATION-28.97%7 801
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD76.13%5 178
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672