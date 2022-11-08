Advanced search
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-07 am EST
68.94 NOK   -0.63%
01:44aNorsk Hydro : Hydro Rein and Commerz Real to develop 362 MW solar projects in Denmark
PU
01:09aCommerzbank, Norsk Hydro to invest 600 million euro into 1 GW of Danish solar
RE
11/07Norsk Hydro : Status share buyback program
AQ
Norsk Hydro : Hydro Rein and Commerz Real to develop 362 MW solar projects in Denmark

11/08/2022 | 01:44am EST
The joint venture will be owned 50/50 by Commerz Real and Hydro Rein. The seller is the Danish developer GreenGo Energy, who will continue to develop the projects until the start of operations. The projects have an estimated peak capacity of 170 MW and 192 MW, respectively, and a total annual production of 412 GWh.

"We are proud to announce our very first investment in Denmark and Hydro Rein's first solar investment in the Nordics, together with a solid partner, Commerz Real. The investment will diversify our Nordic portfolio in terms of technology and production, and we see great potential in combining wind and solar to help decarbonize major industrial players. Backed by strong governmental ambitions, we are looking forward to explore more opportunities in Denmark," says Olivier Girardot, Head of Hydro Rein.

"The Danish investment market for photovoltaic offers the potential for growth and diversification for our institutional investors in particular. With Hydro Rein and GreenGo Energy, we also have experienced partners firmly rooted in the Scandinavian market by our side," says Barkha Mehmedagic, Global Head of Institutional Sales and Group Treasury at Commerz Real.

The Danish solar market is growing rapidly, and . Total wind and solar production will likely exceed 20 TWh in 2022. It is expected that solar power capacity will reach about 8 GW by 2030, although it is still at a marginal level now.

"We are honored to partner with two profound and complementary institutions in the renewable energy industry. This is our first GW scale partnership agreement for our Mermaid portfolio in Denmark. It is a big milestone to helping us accelerate the energy transformation with significant impact well before 2030," says Karsten Nielsen, CEO of GreenGo Energy.

Hydro Rein and Commerz Real have a common ambition to grow the portfolio up to 1 GW. By forming a joint venture, the partners will be able to leverage their complementary capabilities with extensive experience from renewable investments and a strong industrial presence in the Nordic power market.

About Hydro Rein

Hydro Rein is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions to industrials, fully owned by the global renewable energy and aluminium company Hydro. Hydro Rein has a diversified portfolio of 16 projects under development in core markets in the Nordics and Brazil. The company has an ambition of 3GW in construction or operation (gross) by 2026, leveraging on a unique customer offering and Hydro's century-long track record in building industries that matter.

About Commerz Real AG

Commerz Real is the asset manager for real asset investments of German Commerzbank Group and has over 50 years of international market experience. More than 800 employees manage assets of around 34 billion euros at the Wiesbaden headquarters and 17 other locations and branches in Germany and abroad. The company combines comprehensive know how in asset management and a broad based structuring expertise to deliver its signature range of services of fund products focused on tangibles and bespoke financing solutions. The fund spectrum includes the open ended real estate fund Hausinvest, Germany's first retail impact fund for real assets Klimavest, institutional investment products as well as entrepreneurial participations in real estate, aircraft, regenerative energy and ships. In its role as leasing company of Commerzbank Group, Commerz Real offers tailored equipment leasing concepts.

About GreenGo Energy

GreenGo Energy was founded in 2011 with the vision to accelerate conversion to renewable energy generation, by an innovative and scalable business model. GreenGo Energy's 360° full service platform includes origination, development, offtake, engineering, procurement, construction management, O&M and asset management services, fully tailored and bespoke to the client's needs and investment profile.

GreenGo Energy has more than 6.5GWp of solar and storage projects in various stages of development and construction in selected U.S. states and Northern Europe, of which more than 1.7GWp has achieved full cycle financing through partnership agreements with tier 1 investors in the renewable space.

Published: November 08, 2022

Contact
Line Haugetraa

Head of Investor Relations

+47 41406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com
Maria Melfald Tveten

Head of Communication & Public Affairs, Hydro Energy

+47 90 78 38 02
maria.tveten@hydro.com

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 06:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 209 B 20 449 M 20 449 M
Net income 2022 26 864 M 2 625 M 2 625 M
Net cash 2022 258 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,27x
Yield 2022 12,0%
Capitalization 141 B 13 803 M 13 803 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart NORSK HYDRO ASA
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 68,94 NOK
Average target price 72,14 NOK
Spread / Average Target 4,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & Chief Executive Officer
Pål Kildemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Anne-Lene Midseim Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Marianne Wiinholt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSK HYDRO ASA-0.20%13 803
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.01%11 547
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-44.08%8 777
ALCOA CORPORATION-30.33%7 502
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD75.14%4 782
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672