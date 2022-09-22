Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norsk Hydro ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:32 2022-09-22 am EDT
59.50 NOK   -2.04%
03:10aNORSK HYDRO : Hydro adding third extrusion press in Germany
PU
09/21NORSK HYDRO : Ex-dividend NOK 1.45 today
AQ
09/21Norsk Hydro, Elkem, Altor JV to Pour $193 Million In Norwegian Sustainable Battery Materials Plant
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norsk Hydro : Hydro adding third extrusion press in Germany

09/22/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Just two months ago, Hydro broke ground on the expansion of its aluminium recycling plant in Rackwitz, which will add 25,000 tonnes of forge stock through higher volumes of post-consumer, end-of-life scrap. The recycling facility is the extrusion plant's closest neighbor.

The investment in the new extrusion press represents a second life for the press, which was acquired after previous use by a competing company. Its production will be used for customers in the building and construction, transportation, and general engineering market segments.

A great opportunity

"This investment allows us to expand our fabrication area and improve the service level for our customers even more with better delivery times and availability of supply," says Matthias Hellmann, who manages the extrusion plant for Hydro's Extrusion Europe business unit. "It's a great opportunity for us, confirming our outstanding performance, the location itself and our unique culture here in Rackwitz."

The plant is one of four in the company's DACH organization, which serves extrusion customers in Austria, Germany and Switzerland. Three of the plants are in Germany, one in Austria. They operate nine extrusion presses, with two more on the way. One will be in Rackwitz and the another in Nenzing, Austria.

Aluminium billets ready for the production of extrusion profiles at Hydro's Rackwitz plant

Each plant offers fabrication services in addition to extruded aluminium solutions. All four are certified according to both the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative's Performance Standard and its Chain of Custody Standard.

Energy saving unit and reduced emissions

The biggest difference between the new press and the other two presses in Rackwitz is its lower carbon footprint. The continuous aging oven will use 20 percent less energy than the others.

In addition, the press's ingot heating oven utilizes an energy saving unit. The waste gas from the continuous furnace is used to heat water, which is then dropped on the ingot, heating the metal.

The construction phase of the project will begin later this year, with extrusion operations expected to start toward the end of 2023.

Hydro employs around 250 people at the Rackwitz extrusion plant. Originally founded in 1925 as a research center for aluminium forming, the plant began extrusion operations in 1958 and today serves more than 800 customers.

About Hydro Extrusions

Hydro Extrusions employs 21,000 people in 40 countries. It delivers tailored aluminium components and solutions to all industries, from automotive and mass transportation to building and construction, electronics, offshore and maritime. The business area serves more than 30,000 customers around the world.

Published: September 22, 2022

Contact
Jacob Nielsen

Director Communication, Hydro Extrusions

+47 903 65 216
jacob.nielsen@hydro.com

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORSK HYDRO ASA
03:10aNORSK HYDRO : Hydro adding third extrusion press in Germany
PU
09/21NORSK HYDRO : Ex-dividend NOK 1.45 today
AQ
09/21Norsk Hydro, Elkem, Altor JV to Pour $193 Million In Norwegian Sustainable Battery Mate..
MT
09/21Vianode to Invest $193.5 Million in Battery Materials Plant in Norway
DJ
09/21Norway's Vianode invests in battery materials plant
RE
09/21NORSK HYDRO : Vianode invests NOK 2 billion in battery materials plant in Norway
AQ
09/21Norsk Hydro ASA Invests NOK 2 Billion in Battery Materials Plant in Norway
CI
09/21NORSK HYDRO ASA : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
09/20NORSK HYDRO : Minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting 2022
AQ
09/20Norsk Hydro ASA Approves Additional Dividend, Payable on September 30, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORSK HYDRO ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 208 B 20 183 M 20 183 M
Net income 2022 23 795 M 2 307 M 2 307 M
Net cash 2022 5 086 M 493 M 493 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,23x
Yield 2022 13,9%
Capitalization 125 B 12 092 M 12 092 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart NORSK HYDRO ASA
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 60,74 NOK
Average target price 77,57 NOK
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & Chief Executive Officer
Pål Kildemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Anne-Lene Midseim Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Marianne Wiinholt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSK HYDRO ASA-12.63%12 092
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-13.49%11 328
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-30.39%9 968
ALCOA CORPORATION-33.85%7 091
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD99.56%5 794
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672