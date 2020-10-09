Norsk Hydro : Hydro appoints Paul Warton EVP Extruded Solutions

Log in
NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
10/09/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Warton (59) will report to President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and join the Corporate Management Board. He will start his new position on February 1, 2021, replacing Egil Hogna, who will leave Hydro to become CEO at Nordic consultancy Norconsult.

Warton has extensive experience from the aluminium industry, including different leadership positions in U.S.-based aluminium company Alcoa and in aluminium extrusions company Sapa, now a part of Hydro.

He has worked in Constellium since 2010, where he is currently global business unit president for Automotive Structures and Industry. He holds a degree in production engineering from the University of Birmingham and an MBA from London Business School.

Hogna will leave Hydro on December 1, 2020. Erik Fossum, Head of Precision Tubing in Extruded Solutions, will act as Executive Vice President of Extruded Solutions until Warton joins Hydro on February 1, 2021.

Published: October 09, 2020

Line Haugetraa

Head of Investor Relations

+47 41406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com
Halvor Molland

Senior vice president, Media Relations

+47 92979797
halvor.molland@hydro.com

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 06:09:00 UTC
