NORSK HYDRO ASA

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
Norsk Hydro : Hydro completes ASI certification of entire aluminium extrusion network in Europe

02/09/2021 | 03:06am EST
'This is a remarkable achievement for our organization in strengthening our position as the industry leader in sustainable business operations,' says executive vice president Paul Warton, who leads the business area Hydro Extrusions. 'But first I would like to congratulate our team in Gloucester on their ASI certification.'

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) aims to see sustainability and human rights principles increasingly embedded in supply chains. ASI's Performance Standard recognizes the responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminium.

The certification of Hydro Aluminium UK Ltd in Gloucester covers the site's production of aluminium solutions, including fabrication, surface treatment and assembly. Fabrication activities include cutting, stretch bending and CNC operations. In surface treatment, the plant boasts one of the main chemical brightening functions in Europe, which allows it to manufacture high-gloss anodized finished parts.

The Gloucester plant offers a wide range of automotive solutions for roof rails, trims and treadplates.

Hydro's Gloucester plant in UK.

'Our entire team has contributed toward this goal, which makes it especially rewarding. ASI certification supports our customer demands for aluminium products that are sourced and produced responsibly,' says David Turner, who manages the Gloucester plant.

Hydro employs about 150 people at the site, and some 900 people in total in the UK. Most of the employees are working for Hydro Extrusions locations in Bedwas, Birtley, Cheltenham, Gloucester and Tibshelf.

ASI certification throughout Europe, from Hoogezand to Gloucester

In November 2018, Hydro's aluminium extrusion plant in Hoogezand, the Netherlands, became the first extruder in the world to obtain the ASI Performance Standard certification. The Gloucester plant is now the most recent. In between, Hydro Extrusions achieved ASI certification at its 40 other European operations.

ASI is the highest internationally recognized standard for robust environmental, social and governance practices across the aluminum lifecycle of production, use and recycling.

'In combination with the fact that our carbon footprint is among the lowest of any aluminium company, ASI certification provides our customers with the knowledge that Hydro remains dedicated to sustainability and responsibility,' says Warton.

Hydro already offers two of the most sustainable aluminium alloys available on the market, the certified low-carbon products Hydro REDUXA and Hydro CIRCAL. The first guarantees a maximum carbon footprint of 4.0 CO2 per kg aluminum during its entire life cycle, while Hydro CIRCAL contains a traceable percentage of minimum 75% post-consumer recycled content.

Hydro Extrusions is the largest business area in Hydro with 22,000 employees in 40 countries. It delivers tailored aluminium components and solutions to all industries, from automotive and mass transportation to building and construction, electronics, offshore and maritime. The business area serves more than 30,000 customers across the world.

About ASI

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) is a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards setting and certification organization. It works toward responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminium following an entire value chain approach. To this end, ASI launched its Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard in December 2017.

Published: February 09, 2021

Contact
Therese Rød Holm

VP Head of Communication and Public Affairs, Extruded Solutions

+47 924 39 097
therese.holm@hydro.com

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
