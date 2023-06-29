After completion of the transaction, Hydro will have a sufficient majority of shares to initiate steps to delist Alumetal from the WSE and subsequently fully integrate the Polish aluminium recycling company into Hydro.

Subscriptions for the sale of Alumetal shares in the tender offer at PLN 82 per share will only be accepted until Friday, June 30. Hydro's share purchase transaction is expected to be concluded on July 5 and settled on July 7.