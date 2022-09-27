Norsk Hydro : Hydro in Sweden accelerates transition to 100 percent renewable energy

Hydro aims to take the lead in the aluminium industry by contributing to a more sustainable future and creating more viable local communities. The company intends to switch to 100 percent locally produced power from renewable energy sources for the operation of its three aluminium extrusion plants in Sweden located in Finspång, Sjunnen and Vetlanda.

The company will focus on each location with strategic, large scale investments in solar energy, battery storage, wind power, energy efficiency measures, hydrogen production and in fuel switching to hydrogen. In the project's first phase, Hydro Extrusion Sweden will install solar panels and battery storage systems to complement the already existing local hydropower system.

Swedish industry is demanding greener energy, more stable supply and competitive prices. Hydro Extrusions operates in southern Sweden, where the need for electricity and greener energy is greatest.

Hydro views wind power as one of its options because it can be expanded quickly. The company is working to identify a suitable location for its own wind farm, to ensure greener electricity for its Swedish plants. Hydro is also investigating opportunities with solar cells and improved energy efficiency, for example through heat exchange from already existing processes.

Jonas Bjuhr, Managing Director Hydro Extrusion Sweden

It is also considering batteries to balance the power grid and switching fuel use to hydrogen made from renewable energy.

"With this, Hydro will continue to lead the way in sustainable aluminium production and be a positive force locally. We are continuously reducing our emissions and recycling more scrap, but this is not enough. The next step is to bring in more green energy from the local area," says Jonas Bjuhr, Managing Director Hydro Extrusion Sweden.

"In order to counteract the climate crisis and do more with less, you need several different initiatives on a wide scale. When you say yes to renewable energy sources, you help enable a green transition for industry and secure jobs," Bjuhr says.

Aluminium is strong, light and durable. The third most common element in the earth's crust, aluminium is used in virtually all industries and can be found in everything from cell phones to cars. It can be recycled infinitely without the loss of its properties.

Sustainability minded customers are demanding aluminium products that are made with renewable energy and recycled metal. This is one of the areas of expertise in Hydro Extrusions which offers aluminium profiles made from one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world. It is due to significant investments the company has made in scrap recycling, for example, in Sjunnen, and to a large share of the aluminium produced by Hydro in Norway based on renewable energy sources.

Hydro intends to switch to 100 percent locally produced power from renewable energy sources for the operation of its three aluminium extrusion plants in Sweden. Here is Hydro's recycling plant in Sjunnen.

With each passing year, Hydro has been reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its production while increasing its recycling capacity. "Aluminium production is an energy intensive process, aluminium recycling less so. What we need to do is make the processes more efficient and use more renewable energy at the local level. Without the latter, a zero level of CO2 emissions cannot be reached," says Bjuhr. "That being said, the sustainability issue is also about increasing the competitiveness of local companies and creating new opportunities for them, such as our investments in recycling in Sjunnen."

Hydro Extrusions manufactures and markets extruded aluminium profiles and offers services such as surface treatment and machining. The company employs about 1,000 people in Sweden.

About Hydro Extrusions Part of the Norway-based Hydro group, Hydro Extrusions is a world-leading aluminium extrusion business counting around 100 production sites in 40 countries and employing 21,000 people. Through our unique combination of local expertise, global network, and unmatched R&D capabilities, we can offer everything from standard profiles, to advanced development and manufacturing for most industries.