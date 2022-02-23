Norsk Hydro : Hydro joins Polestar to create a groundbreaking climate-neutral car

"Polestar has embarked on an inspiring, tough and important journey, and we are proud to contribute with our expertise and explore how aluminium can play a key part in realizing a truly carbon-neutral car," says Head of Hydro Aluminium Metal Eivind Kallevik.

Polestar is now working to gather some of the world's leading suppliers of materials to the automotive industry - including aluminium.

"We're so pleased that Hydro is interested in collaborating on our Polestar 0 project as we strive to create a truly climate-neutral Polestar car by 2030. Hydro's development of low-carbon aluminium and growth in renewable energy from hydropower, wind and solar means it is a very important partner for the Polestar 0 project, in our effort to reduce emissions in production and use," says CEO Polestar Thomas Ingenlath.

Hydro has many years' experience in supplying car makers with hydropower-based low-carbon Hydro REDUXA aluminium, but the Polestar 0 project will require zero carbon footprint aluminium. Hydro's experts will now collaborate with Polestar on defining joint R&D programs and explore specific aluminium alloys needed for the vehicle.

"We're proud to partner with Polestar and provide aluminium expertise in their quest to build a truly carbon-neutral car," says EVP and head of Hydro Aluminium Metal Eivind Kallevik. Here pictured at Polestar Space in Oslo with Polestar representative Bastian Sørensen (right). (Photo: Anders Vindegg/Hydro)

Hydro will apply technologies defined in the companies' technology roadmap to zero emission aluminium production to supply Polestar and also address end-of-life recycling of the car.

"To reach the Paris climate agreement Hydro has carved out three paths to net-zero aluminium products towards 2030. Either through recycling of post-consumer scrap, carbon capture and storage from existing aluminium smelters and development of Hydro's proprietary HalZero technology for greenfield smelters. We will now explore which path is most suitable for the Polestar 0 project, but the timelines align very well," says Kallevik.

By replacing combustion engines with electric engines, the emissions from the use-phase of vehicles can be reduced to nearly zero, if the car is charged with renewable energy. The next step is to focus on the materials, how they are manufactured, renewable energy throughout the supply chain and how the vehicle can be taken apart and recycled after the end of its life.

Light-weighting with aluminium is one of the most effective ways to improve the energy efficiency of electrical vehicles. In addition to weight savings, the energy absorbent nature of aluminium increases safety and the material is fully recyclable.

Get a broader understanding of Polestar 0 in this video with Hans Pehrson, Head of the Polestar 0 project.

About Polestar 0 The Polestar 0 project is Polestar's moon-shot goal of creating the first truly climate neutral car by 2030. The Polestar 0 project aims to cut carbon emissions by changing the way that cars are made. The approach will encompass collaboration across the entire development process and value chain, from suppliers to retailers. Polestar aims to be climate neutral across operations by 2040. The project targets what Polestar can measure and control: zero carbon emissions in the production of the car, delivery to customer, and end-of-life. The use phase of an electric car can already today be close to climate neutral if the car is charged with renewable energy.

About Hydro Hydro is a leading aluminium and renewable energy company, with global operations in more than 40 countries. Hydro offers unmatched Research & Development knowledge in the field of aluminium automotive design. This includes high-strength aluminium alloy development, as well as aluminum extrusions and applied manufacturing skills in bending, machining, joining, surface treatment and assembly. Hydro works with OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) globally to promote, distribute and design class-leading aluminium products in the automotive sector.