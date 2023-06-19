Norsk Hydro : Hydro joins ‘Cleanest Dirt Bike Ever' project, aiming for near-zero carbon footprint

CAKE and Vattenfall have committed to producing the cleanest dirt bike ever by removing carbon emissions from the electric CAKE Kalk OR bike's production chain by 2025. The goal of the initiative is to inspire the automotive industry to reduce carbon emissions in production methods through innovative partnerships.

As part of the project, Vattenfall and CAKE have explored cleaner aluminium solutions available before 2025. Hydro is joining as a new partner to supply aluminium parts made from up to 100 percent recycled post-consumer scrap. Hydro will additionally support the design and engineering of the bike to make use of other alloys, and possibly increase the use of extruded aluminium.

"We are thrilled to join forces with CAKE and Vattenfall on the 'Cleanest Dirt Bike Ever' project. At Hydro, we are fully committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 or earlier, and our dedication extends to becoming a prominent driver in delivering substantial quantities of near zero-carbon aluminium by 2030. Together with CAKE and Vattenfall, we hope to push the limits of sustainability, explore innovative solutions, and inspire the entire industry to participate in forging a cleaner future," says Jonas Bjuhr, Managing Director at Hydro Extrusions Sweden.

Since the start of the project, several significant partners have joined, including Öhlins Racing and SKF for supplying specific parts for the bike, but with aluminium counting for 25 percent of the Kalk OR's weight, and 34 percent of its carbon emissions, Hydro's contribution will be key to realize the project.

"Vattenfall and CAKE are happy to announce the addition of another partner in the Cleanest Dirt Bike Ever project. Hydro contributes extensive knowledge and a strong commitment to decarbonizing their production process. Through our collaboration, we will explore a diverse range of options and potential zero-emission solutions for the Kalk OR. Since aluminium is a crucial material in all CAKE motorcycles, reducing its carbon footprint will have a significant impact on the bike. Demonstrating the potential of low emission solutions with aluminium will hopefully also influence the entire industry," says Stefan Ytterborn, CEO of CAKE.



The Cleanest Dirt Bike Ever One bike built to change how all vehicles are made

The automotive industry has a huge responsibility to lead the way to a fossil free society. That goes much further than how vehicles are powered. It means removing carbon emissions from entire production chains. CAKE and Vattenfall teamed up to lead the way, aiming to produce the first truly fossil free vehicle by 2025, decarbonizing every link in the production chain for the CAKE Kalk OR bike.

About CAKE CAKE is a Swedish maker of premium lightweight, electric motorcycles, and mopeds, with a clear mission to inspire towards a zero-emission society, by combining excitement and responsibility. The model range currently consists of four different platforms: our off-roaders, the powerful and agile Bukk and the versatile Kalk, the modular utility bike Ösa, the urban commuter Makka, and the strong and practical e-bike Åik. Thanks to an extensive range of accessories and configurations, CAKE is addressing a wide matrix of users and applications, including commercial use for last mile delivery and other short-haul urban transportation.

Published: June 19, 2023

Jonas Bjuhr, Managing Director at Hydro Extrusions Sweden (left) and Stefan Ytterborn, CEO of CAKE; Photo: CAKE