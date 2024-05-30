With the recent completion of phase one, executed by Hydro's renewable energy company, Hydro Rein, rooftop and ground mounted solar panels, coupled with battery storage systems have started delivering an important contribution to this ambitious goal, supplementing an already existing local hydropower plant.

"We are continuously reducing our emissions and recycling more scrap, but to meet growing customer demands and to further contribute to a more viable local community we need to both increase our pace and take further steps. With the commissioning of the solar panels and battery storage systems, made possible through collaborative efforts with Hydro Rein, we are confident that we are on the right track," says Jacob Reeckmann, Head of Sales and Marketing, Hydro Extrusion, Region North.

The technical solution involves 7 rooftop installations, with a total capacity of 2.1 MWp, a 2 MWp ground-mounted solar PV system and 3 battery storage solutions with a total capacity of 4.5 MW. The energy storage systems will provide flexibility to manage how and when energy is used in the most cost-effective way, as well as providing support services to the grid.

In addition to energy production, the solar panels will prominently showcase Hydro's dedication to sustainability, which was an integral aspect of the project. The project has a firm goal of no net loss of biodiversity for natural habitats which will be met and even exceeded, through measures leading to an increase of biodiversity in the area, such as planting of native trees and bushes, and placing dead wood around the areas.

Hydro Extrusions in Sweden has installed a ground-mounted solar PV system at its aluminium recycler in Sjunnen.

"Our goal is to make industries more profitable and sustainable. With these projects we are accelerating Hydro Extrusion's journey towards zero emissions with a range of services tailored to their needs. This project is cutting energy costs and reducing the plants carbon footprint, while at the same time increasing flexibility through onsite production and energy storage," says Marianne Wergeland Jenssen, Head of Energy Solutions, Hydro Rein.

The demand for renewable energy, with stable supply at competitive prices is rising in Sweden. This is particularly true for southern Sweden where the aluminium profile manufacturer Hydro Extrusion has its production, with extrusion activities in Vetlanda and Finspång and a recycler in Sjunnen.

The ambitious energy project was initiated in 2022. The end goal is to reduce CO2 emissions from the extrusion plants in Vetlanda and Finspång to zero, through reduction of total electricity consumption and production of local renewable energy. Attention is now directed to further improvement activities including an array of energy efficiency and transition measures to reduce climate and environmental impact.

Part of the Norway-based Hydro group, Hydro Extrusions is a world-leading aluminium extrusion business counting around 100 production sites in 40 countries and employing 21,000 people. Through its unique combination of local expertise, global network, and unmatched R&D capabilities, Hydro Extrusions can offer everything from standard profiles, to advanced development and manufacturing for most industries.

Hydro Rein was established in 2021 as part of Hydro's strategy to grow in renewables. The company aims at becoming the preferred supplier of renewable power and other energy solutions for industrial clients. Hydro Rein has a significant pipeline of wind and solar projects in Brazil and the Nordics for long-term power supply to Hydro and other industrial offtakers. Hydro Rein is also developing a range of energy solutions to assist industries with the management and optimization of its energy consumption and storage behind-the-meter.