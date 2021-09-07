Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norsk Hydro ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norsk Hydro : Hydro tops ESG reporting ranking of biggest companies on Oslo Stock Exchange

09/07/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The analysis is made by The Governance Group (TGG), an independent research and advisory firm based in Oslo, Norway, providing expertise on environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk and compliance. Every year, TGG publishes the report 'ESG 100', where the 100 largest companies on Oslo Stock Exchange are ranked according to how well they report on ESG.

Together with renewable power producer Scatec, Hydro is the only company on the list to receive an A+ grade. According to TGG, grade A represents 'Excellent reporting in line with best practice. Good description of material issues and relevant results. Clear strategy and specific, quantifiable targets.'

'This is a recognition of the strong emphasis on . We see that accountable and credible reporting on environmental, social and governance issues gets increasing attention from our stakeholders, from financial markets and investors to media, legislators and society at large,' says Hydro's CFO Pål Kildemo.

Published: September 07, 2021

Contact
Anders Vindegg

Communication Manager

+47 93864271
Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 09:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORSK HYDRO ASA
05:12aNORSK HYDRO : Hydro tops ESG reporting ranking of biggest companies on Oslo Stoc..
PU
09/06Guinea bauxite prices rise after coup, mines report no immediate impact
RE
09/06UNITED RUSAL INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JO : Shares lifted by prospect of rates stayin..
RE
09/06UNITED RUSAL INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JO : Shares lifted by prospect of lower rates ..
RE
09/06Norsk Hydro shares rally as Guinea coup boosts aluminium prices
RE
09/06Guinea bauxite prices rise after coup, mines report no immediate impact
RE
09/06NORSK HYDRO : Hydro Extrusions achieves new ASI certifications in Iberia
PU
08/30NORSK HYDRO : Research shows animals returning to reforested areas at Paragomina..
PU
08/24NORSK HYDRO : Hydro to expand remelt capacity in Sjunnen
PU
08/16NORSK HYDRO : Capital Markets Day 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORSK HYDRO ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 140 B 16 144 M 16 144 M
Net income 2021 10 427 M 1 206 M 1 206 M
Net Debt 2021 2 876 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 3,78%
Capitalization 132 B 15 196 M 15 248 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart NORSK HYDRO ASA
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 64,30 NOK
Average target price 70,23 NOK
Spread / Average Target 9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & Chief Executive Officer
Pål Kildemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Anne-Lene Midseim Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSK HYDRO ASA61.31%15 196
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED117.52%19 144
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED95.09%14 281
ALCOA CORPORATION104.82%8 822
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL5.77%5 425
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD69.92%4 726