Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norsk Hydro ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norsk Hydro : Q2 tops forecast amid rising aluminium demand

07/23/2021 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, July 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro posted second-quarter core profits on Friday that beat expectations, saying the global economic recovery supported increased demand for the metal.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for April to June more than doubled year-on-year to 6.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($745.70 million), beyond the average of 6.09 billion expected in a poll of analysts. ($1=8.8507 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORSK HYDRO ASA 0.68% 56.64 Real-time Quote.42.10%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.08% 157.8713 Delayed Quote.24.15%
All news about NORSK HYDRO ASA
01:08aNORSK HYDRO : Q2 tops forecast amid rising aluminium demand
RE
01:08aNORSK HYDRO : Second quarter 2021 - Record results and continued positive market..
PU
01:00aNORSK HYDRO : Second quarter 2021 - Record results and continued positive market..
AQ
07/09NORSK HYDRO : Hydro increases capacity for sustainable aluminium production in S..
PU
07/09NORSK HYDRO : Rackwitz to increase use of post-consumer aluminium
PU
07/08NORSK HYDRO : Collaborating to reduce climate impacts in the automotive industry
PU
07/05NORSK HYDRO : Hydro agrees to sell Hydro Precision Tubing Lichtervelde plant to ..
AQ
07/05PRESS RELEASE : AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquires Belgian-based Norsk Hydro..
DJ
07/01NORSK HYDRO : Hydro employees collect one tonne of food for communities in Brazi..
PU
06/25Eolus and Hydro REIN Jointly Acquires 260 Mw Fully Permitted Wind Power Proje..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 138 B 15 620 M 15 620 M
Net income 2021 9 954 M 1 125 M 1 125 M
Net Debt 2021 2 334 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 116 B 13 100 M 13 122 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 34 240
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart NORSK HYDRO ASA
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 56,64 NOK
Average target price 67,21 NOK
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & Chief Executive Officer
Pål Kildemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Anne-Lene Midseim Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSK HYDRO ASA42.10%13 328
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED82.85%13 343
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED63.60%11 280
ALCOA CORPORATION51.63%6 685
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY-1.92%5 928
ARCONIC CORPORATION13.56%3 990