Norsk Hydro : Q2 tops forecast amid rising aluminium demand

OSLO, July 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk
Hydro posted second-quarter core profits on Friday that
beat expectations, saying the global economic recovery supported
increased demand for the metal.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for April to June more than doubled
year-on-year to 6.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($745.70 million),
beyond the average of 6.09 billion expected in a poll of
analysts.
($1=8.8507 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)